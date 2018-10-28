Local legend, Sarasota's Gus Andreone dies at 107

Gus Andreone, a beloved member of the Palm Aire Country Club for 31 years and a local legend, died Saturday night at 107 years old.

Andreone, who died while surrounded by his family at Tidewell Hospice in Sarasota, had been the oldest living member of the Professional Golfers' Association. He also held the record for being the oldest person to record a hole-in-one on a regulation golf course. Andreone was 103 when he sank his eighth hole-in-one on the 14th hole of Palm Aire's Lakes Course.

He had been the assistant professional at Edgemont Country Club and the head professional at St. Clair Country Club in Pennsylvania for more than 30 years before retiring to Florida.

Andreone served in the 10th Armored Division of the Third Army under the command of Gen. George Patton during World War II. He was awarded two bronze stars and on Oct. 24 at the Tampa Bay Automobile Museum, France presented Andreone the Order of the Legion of Honor medal, established in 1802 by Napoleon Bonaparte. Clement Leclerc, the consul general of France in Miami, said the honor was a way to thank veterans for their contributions to France and for the liberation of its citizens.

He began teaching golf in 1939.

“Gus was an inspiration to many, a true professional and a credit to the industry and our association, the PGA," said Joe Rassett, the general manager of Palm Aire Country Club in a release. "He will be missed, but always remembered.”

Andreone lived at his Palm Aire home with his 101-year-old wife, Betty.

In May, he told the East County Observer, "It's a different world. Some don't stand up for the National Anthem. If they had gone overseas, they might have a different way of respecting the flag. When I think of all the things I've gone through, I have to thank the man upstairs."