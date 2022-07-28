Local Irish-owned Pub 32 announces closing date

The owners of Pub 32 are wishing a final sláinte to the Sarasota community.

Ross and Louise Galbraith, the owners of the Irish pub, wrote a Facebook post on Tuesday revealing that the restaurant’s final day of operation will be Saturday, July 30.

“Saturday will be our last day here and hopefully we will see as many of you here as possible,” the post said. “We are planning on having a big last night bash on Saturday night!!”

Pub 32’s website bills the establishment as being Irish-owned and operated; the Galbraiths moved to Sarasota from Ireland in 2007 and opened up their vision of an Irish public house. Pub 32 served local craft beers and also select draft beers from Ireland.

The pub’s farewell notice indicated that their position became untenable because of a substantial rent increase, and they thanked their customers for many years of patronage.

“We have made so many wonderful memories over the years, through the thick and the thin, you all have kept us going,” said the posting, which was signed by both Ross and Louise. “Unfortunately, a few months ago we began to have issues with our landlord and a significant increase in rent, the differences became irreconcilable.”

A 2013 Observer piece about Pub 32 noted the “Irish pub authenticity” of the establishment, and it lauded the menu full of “Irish dishes with an updated gourmet twist.”

The Galbraiths indicated at the end of their Facebook post that they may reopen Pub 32 in a different location, but they said there is no news available at the present time.

“We love you all and thank each and every one of you who supported us over the years. It sure has been one hell of a rollercoaster,” they said in their farewell message. “Sometimes, as one door closes another one can open so watch this space for further updates."