Local exterminator rescues Longboat Key wildlife

Kevin Byrne is in pest control, but he’s not what you’d call an exterminator. Byrne is quite the opposite: He’s become a life saver for Longboat Key wildlife.

Kevin Byrne finds an owl in need of help. (Courtesy photo)

Within six months, while on the job for NaturZone Pest Control, Byrne rescued three swans, two sea turtles and a burrowing owl.

He has a passion for protecting Florida wildlife and has built relationships with two local rescue and rehabilitation centers through his encounters: Wildlife Inc. and Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium. When the two turtle hatchlings were lost and headed towards traffic, Byrnes scooped them up and delivered them to Mote’s sea turtle hospital.

It’s not surprising that Byrne’s coworkers call him the NaturZone Steve Irwin.