Local artist paints 3D crosswalk for Community Day School

Brandon Thrift, known for the "Spread Love" art around town, created a 3D crosswalk for the school.
Some people might think school isn't fun, but that's just a matter of perspective.
Local artist Brandon Thrift and the Community Day School are looking to change that for its students, from a whole different kind of angle.
Thrift — who created "Spread Love" paintings, murals and stickers across town — recently painted an engaging 3D-style crosswalk mural in front of the school. The mural was created just with paint but gives the impression that it has a 3D shape when looking at a certain angle.
The mural was unveiled last week — just in time for students to start school.
Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.