Local artist paints 3D crosswalk for Community Day School

Some people might think school isn't fun, but that's just a matter of perspective.

Local artist Brandon Thrift and the Community Day School are looking to change that for its students, from a whole different kind of angle.

Thrift — who created "Spread Love" paintings, murals and stickers across town — recently painted an engaging 3D-style crosswalk mural in front of the school. The mural was created just with paint but gives the impression that it has a 3D shape when looking at a certain angle.

The mural was unveiled last week — just in time for students to start school.