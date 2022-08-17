 Skip to main content
Sarasota Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 17 min ago

Local artist paints 3D crosswalk for Community Day School

Brandon Thrift, known for the "Spread Love" art around town, created a 3D crosswalk for the school.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Some people might think school isn't fun, but that's just a matter of perspective. 

Local artist Brandon Thrift and the Community Day School are looking to change that for its students, from a whole different kind of angle.

Thrift — who created "Spread Love" paintings, murals and stickers across town — recently painted an engaging 3D-style crosswalk mural in front of the school. The mural was created just with paint but gives the impression that it has a 3D shape when looking at a certain angle. 

The mural was unveiled last week — just in time for students to start school. 

