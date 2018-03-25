Local American Idol contestant headed to Hollywood

East County's Mylon Shamble impressed American Idol judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan with her version of "Stand by Me" Sunday night to earn her "Golden Ticket" to Hollywood.

Shamble, a 2011 Lakewood Ranch High graduate, will be one of more than 100 contestants who start the next leg of their quest when the series resumes with its second round Monday at 8 p.m. on ABC. Shamble's next appearance date has not yet been revealed.

Sunday's round was the final round of auditions. Shamble, 25, auditioned in Savannah, Ga.