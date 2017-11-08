Living walls grow smooth aesthetic

Outside of Sharon Burde’s kitchen is a living wall of vibrant green.

Consisting of mostly ferns, the living wall is a product of Seth Stottlemeyer’s work.

Last year, Stottlemeyer, of Oasis Gardenscapes, spoke at the Lunch in the Garden series at Michael’s on the Bay at Selby Gardens. He shared with guests how he learned about living walls, and Burde, a Bayport Beach and Tennis Club resident, was so impressed she decided she had to have one.

“He showed images from New York where he learned this skill, and I have lived in New York. I know how important it is to have some greenery in your life when you live in tall buildings, and things like living walls or rooftop gardens, or even mini gardens make such a difference in one’s life,” Burde said.

Although Longboat Key isn’t known for its skyline or rooftop gardens, Stottlemeyer thinks living walls are a great fit for condominium living.

“You’re taking a vertical plane and basically creating a garden where you didn’t have much space other than for a couple pots,” he said.

The living walls, which can vary in size and plant compilation, can be installed using different systems. Stottlemeyer relies on recycled plastic and felt pockets.

Sharon Burde had a living wall installed on her patio in April.

The plants rest inside the pockets and a timed drip-irrigation system provides the water. Stottlemeyer said living walls can be built in various places and environments.

“If anybody is in a house or condo with a big open wall that they’re wanting to jazz up a little bit, or create a little more interest in that area, a living wall is perfect for that,” he said.

For Burde, the living wall has become a focal point.

“It’s just a pleasure, and I just love looking out here and seeing the various plants,” she said.

Stottlemeyer checks on Burde’s living wall every two weeks. His theory is that when people make an investment in a living wall, they want it to look good but don’t want to deal with the hassle of its upkeep.

“It’s like any sort of landscaping,” Stottlemeyer said. “It requires pruning and trimming and upkeep. You always want to keep your plants looking good whether they’re in the ground or pockets in the wall.”

And the upkeep, of course, depends on the plants living in the pockets. Burde’s living wall was designed for shade. Stottlemeyer said most people, like Burde, defer to him for plant selection.

“Most of the living walls that I have done, they’re locations where, for the most part, are fairly shaded, and I can utilize a plant palette that is a little more low-light, tropical-orientated,” he said.

However, he has also done walls that were full of sun. In those cases, he can add more flowering plants, such as Mexican heather, oyster plants, bull vines and succulents. Stottlemeyer has started doing walls with herbs, too.

The price of living walls varies. Stottlemeyer usually prices them on a square-foot basis, and his rule of thumb is generally $90 to $110 per square foot. Stottlemeyer acknowledges it’s not inexpensive, but he also knows living walls can create a soothing environment.

“I think it helps people’s overall personality and demeanor, and it’s an interesting focal point,” he said. “It also has some benefits of cooling down an area. The more plants you have, it helps out with ambient temperature. It also can help you if you have a large wall and put a vertical living wall then it can help with the temperature and insulation efficiency of a building.”















