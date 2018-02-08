Lisa Hagerman

1956-2018

Lisa Jo Hagerman, (June 23, 1956 - Jan. 27, 2018), 61, of Sarasota, Fla., passed away on Jan. 27, 2018. Lisa was born in Columbus, Ohio, to Richard and Esther Miller (now Esther Bates). In 1974, Lisa moved to St. Petersburg, Fla. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in marketing and an MBA from the University of South Florida. She moved to Sarasota in 1983 and started Secretarial Services Plus, a one-stop professional image and business development company. She was an active member of Women Owners Network, serving as president for two years.

Lisa was well-known in the community for her marketing expertise and her beautiful smile. Lisa volunteered for many years with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. She served as district secretary-treasurer for the Sertoma Clubs of Southwest Florida and chairman, president, secretary, and newsletter director for the Sertoma Club of Greater Sarasota. Lisa was the first woman to receive the prestigious “Sertoman of the Year” award in 2000. Lisa served as chairman and co-chair of several committees for Habitat for Humanity Sarasota. She was a founder and facilitator of Women With Connections LWR.

Lisa is survived by her mother Esther Bates, son Bradley Hagerman of Sarasota, Fla., daughter Shelly Hagerman (Shawna Davis) of Chicago, brother Paul Miller (Nevyta) of Columbus, Ohio, sister Jana Kolikohn of Clearwater, Fla., brother Stewart Miller of Springfield, Mo., and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life was held on February 1, 2018 at the Bay Isles Beach Club at 2111 Gulf of Mexico Drive on Longboat Key at 5 pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Lisa loved helping others. She was kind, caring, and devoted to God and her family. She will be greatly missed and remembered by everyone that she touched.

