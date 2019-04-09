Linger Lodge RV park changes in works

Members of the Manatee County Planning Commission voted 4-1 today to recommend approval of proposed changes at Linger Lodge RV Resort.

Linger Lodge is requesting to modify the layout of its existing RV park and add an additional 40 sites for RVs on land it owns that now has a residence. The request for more RV sites is part of Linger Lodge's overall plan to improve the park by making it gated, with a separate entrance from its Linger Lodge Restaurant, and adding amenities, including a pool, for its guests. Under the proposal, there would be 144 RV sites, compared to 104 existing.

Most planning commissioners said they felt the plans were an enhancement to the park and neighboring community and were consistent with the county's development regulations. The lone dissenting vote, Commissioner Paul Rutledge, said the project should be held to higher buffering standards and he worried neighbors would feel the use was not appropriate.

Manatee County commissioners are expected to vote on the plan at their May land-use meeting.