Linda Carol Harb

1943-2018

Linda Carol Harb, age 74, of Lakewood Ranch, Florida passed away on Monday April 16, 2018. Linda was born July 29, 1943 in Richland Center, Wisconsin to the late William J. Miller, Jr. and Lucille (nee Chapman) Miller.

Linda was a deeply devoted mother, wife, grandmother, aunt, and friend.

After graduating from Hopkins High School in Hopkins, Minn., Linda attended Macalester College in St. Paul, Minn., where she received a Bachelor of Arts Degree with a Spanish major. After raising her children, she served her country as a dedicated public servant at the National Security Agency.

Linda and her family lived in Anne Arundel County, Md. for many years. They also lived at Yokota Air Base in Japan for four years while on assignment for the Department of Defense. There, Linda became very accomplished at using beautiful Japanese papers to create ornaments and decorations. For many years, she has decorated an entire Christmas tree with Japanese paper ornaments she made. She loved other crafts, such as making Japanese dolls. She was an avid gardener and loved arranging flowers in Japanese ikebana and other styles. She was an accomplished cook who prepared dishes in the cuisines of many regions, including the Middle East, South Asia, East Asia, and Europe. She enjoyed domestic and international travel. She was also fond of playing the piano.

Linda is deeply missed by her husband of fifty-two years, Joseph, her two children, Michael and Alexandra, her grandchildren, Emma and Christopher, and many other family members and friends.

