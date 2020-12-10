Lillian Janice Howle

1929-2020

Lillian Janice Howle, fondly known as “Miss Janice”, 91, passed away peacefully in Sarasota, Florida on Monday, November 30, 2020.

Born on September 18, 1929 in Broken Bow, Nebraska, she was the daughter of Edward Caywood and Lillian McCaslin. She graduated in 1947 from Sidney High School in Sidney, Nebraska. Janice moved to Sarasota in 1949. She married Arch Howle on October 21, 1950. She had a great love for children and became a babysitter. So many people were interested in their children being in her care that she started her own daycare program, Howle’s Childcare, which she ran for over 40 years. In a newspaper article, it was mentioned that she was “the woman who people like to say raised half of Siesta Key”. Janice was loving, caring, kind-hearted, selfless, and patient. She was a devout Christian and did the Lord’s work. She was formerly a parishioner of the Siesta Key Chapel and also taught Sunday School there for several years. She later became a parishioner of Bee Ridge Presbyterian Church. She volunteered at Phillippi Shores Elementary, where she worked with special needs children. She loved spending time with her family and friends, especially Ann “Miss Ann” Marsh, with whom she was dear friends for over 50 years. Her favorite place in the world was Siesta Key and she enjoyed taking walks along the beach. Janice is survived by her two children, Gary (Stacey) and Gordon Howle; siblings, Eleanor (Robert) Lafler, James Caywood (Virginia), John Amsberry, and Eileen Muich; grandchildren, Ashleigh and Kelly Howle, and by many nieces, nephews, and friends. She is predeceased by her parents; siblings, Fern Heitz, Anna Schoolcraft, Catherine McElroy, Edna Sprenger, and Shirley Koppisch.

SERVICE:

Saturday, December 19, 1PM

Bee Ridge Presbyterian Church’s Little White Church (4826 McIntosh Rd. in Sarasota, Florida), followed by a celebration of life at 3:00pm at her home (625 Calle del Otono on Siesta Key).

DONATIONS:

Anyone wishing to make a donation in Miss Janice’s honor can do so to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals – https://childrensmiraclenetworkhospitals.org/donate.