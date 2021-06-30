Lightning fans from east Bradenton say team will win Stanley Cup

Magnolia Manor residents Liz and Steve Rinehart (above) have seen many ups and downs in their 23 years as Tampa Bay Lightning fans, so they are among the many East County ice hockey fans who are enjoying the Tampa Bay Lightning's charge into the NHL finals.

The Rineharts say this year's team has what it takes to win a second consecutive Stanley Cup. Liz Rinehart cited the team's depth and she forecasts a Tampa Bay series win over Montreal in five games. Steve Rinehart said the Lightning will win in six. The next game is 8 p.m. Friday in Montreal.

"Our defense is unbeatable," Steve said. "The team has come together and coalesced."

Long run for soccer enthusiasts

Country Club resident Andy Geyer and The Inlets resident Haitham Charles (above) each have been part of Lakewood Ranch's men's soccer club for 16 years.

Charles, who joined the club when he lived in Greenbrook, said his favorite part of the club is the camaraderie. Players in the club come from a wide variety of countries and a number of languages can be heard on the field and the benches.

"Everyone's equal," Charles said. "There's no discrimination. We all have soccer, and that's what matters."