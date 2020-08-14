Lighthouse Point home sells for $7.9 million

A home on Lighthouse Point tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. David Hoche and Robert Martin, trustees, of Tampa, sold the home at 15 Lighthouse Point Drive to Juan Andres Mascuana and Marina Plaza Fernandez, of Chestnut Hill, Mass., for $7.9 million. Built in 2002, it has five bedrooms, seven-and-a-half baths, a pool and 9,157 square feet of living area. It sold for $6.6 million in 2003.

Bird Key

Richard and Eileen Cawley, of Sherborn, Mass., sold their home at 410 Meadow Lark Drive to James and Christina Mucha, of Sarasota, for $2.1 million. Built in 1973, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,257 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.2 million in 2011.

The Water Club at Longboat Key

Katherine Smith, trustee, and Susan Schaen, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit PH08 condominium at 1241 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Judd Powell, of Dayton, Ohio, for $1.65 million. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, four baths and 2,965 square feet of living area. It sold for $946,000 in 1996.

Lillian Lewis, trustee, of Bannockburn, Ill., sold the Unit 108 condominium at 1281 Gulf of Mexico Drive to John Gaburick and Christopher Bozel, of Baltimore, Md., for $700,000. Built in 1999, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,827 square feet of living area. It sold for $540,900 in 1999.

Lido C

Kathleen Mapp, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1154 Westway Drive to Sandra Appignani, trustee, of Sarasota, for $1.15 million. Built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,922 square feet of living area. It sold for $288,000 in 1993.

360 North

Robert Bunting and Mary Reynolds, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 5 condominium at 280 N. Shore Road to MP Family Investments LLC for $1.12 million. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,465 square feet of living area. It sold for $750,000 in 2013.

The Players Club

Maria Marta Rainero Birge, trustee, of Indianapolis, sold the Unit 102 condominium at 1485 Gulf of Mexico Drive to John Andrews and Mary Beth Andrews, trustees, of Middletown, Ohio, for $975,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,774 square feet of living area. It sold for $592,500 in 2015.

Longboat Key Estates

Hazel Steskal, trustee, of Springfield, Ill., sold the home at 532 Rountree Drive to James and Diana Irving, of Longboat Key, for $800,000. Built in 1960, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,398 square feet of living area. It sold for $147,500 in 1988.

Sleepy Lagoon Park

Alan Yaruss, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 511 Norton St. to Michael and Marisa Torres, of Tampa, for $675,000. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,991 square feet of living area. It sold for $410,000 in 2019.

Longboat Shores

Tiffany Maggio, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 619 Buttonwood Drive to Andrew Puszkar and Mariann Puszkar, trustees, of Longboat Key, for $637,000. Built in 1960, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,265 square feet of living area. It sold for $332,500 in 1996.

Spanish Main Yacht Club

John Corsini, trustee, of Holland, Ohio, sold the Unit 93 condominium at 847 Spanish Drive S. to Barry and Teresa Pollack, of Longboat Key, for $604,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,399 square feet of living area. It sold for $367,500 in 2013.

Tarawitt Drive

Lawrence and Elizabeth Sorgi, of Marblehead, Mass., sold their home at 585 Tarawitt Drive to John Cummings Jr., of Metamora, Mich., for $575,000. Built in 1959, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,620 square feet of living area. It sold for $569,000 in 2005.

The Privateer North

Jennifer Romano, trustee, of Washington Crossing, Pa., sold the Unit 402 condominium at 1050 Longboat Club Road to Kyle Thorne, of Mooresville, N.C., for $560,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,290 square feet of living area. It sold for $522,500 in 2004.

Seaplace

Robert Halpern, of Osprey, and Leslee Rogath, of Greenwich, Conn., sold their Unit G1-204D condominium at 2089 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Kurtis Bauerle and Elizabeth Hartter-Cornell, of Windermere, for $550,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,214 square feet of living area. It sold for $70,000 in 1977.

Bayport Beach and Tennis Club

Equity Trust Co. Custodian fbo Rebecca Tharpe IRA and Terry Brackett sold the Unit 722 condominium at 722 Bayport Way to Mary Popewiny, of Wyckoff, N.J., for $545,000. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,260 square feet of living area. It sold for $367,000 in 2017.

Fannie Mae sold the Unit 522 condominium at 522 Bayport Way to Kelly Smith, of Norwalk, Conn., for $380,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,260 square feet of living area. It sold for $363,100 in 2018.

Harbour Oaks II

Kenneth Eric Fishkin, trustee, of Longboat Key, sold the home at 2309 Harbour Oaks Drive to Bronson Trebbi, of Cincinnati, for $530,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,306 square feet of living area. It sold for $500,000 in 2017.

Sand Cay

Charles William Dorman and Mariellen Dorman, of Clermont, sold their Unit 211 condominium at 4725 Gulf of Mexico Drive to J&B’s Beach Pad LLC for $520,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,246 square feet of living area. It sold for $650,000 in 2005.

Longbeach

Oakley Properties LLC sold the home at 6989 Longboat Drive S. to Steven Todd Rippy and Heather Elizabeth Rippy, of Longboat Key, for $507,000. Built in 1940, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,413 square feet of living area. It sold for $507,800 in 2018.

Northgate of Longboat Key

Stephanie Sonnabend, of Longboat Key, sold her Unit 7 condominium at 490 N. Shore Road to P. Cortland LaMee and Mary Candace Berk, of Longboat Key, for $446,000. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,350 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $340,000 in 2014.

First Longboat Harbor

Malihe Karimi sold the Unit 204 condominium at 4340 Falmouth Drive to Mary Ann Mugno, of Hazlet, N.J., for $329,500. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 928 square feet of living area. It sold for $255,000 in 2019.

Beach Harbor Club

Michael and Kathy Babcock, of New Port Richey, sold their Unit C-210 condominium at 3806 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Matthew Scott Schrot and Yenaidy Garcia, of Longboat Key, for $236,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,046 square feet of living area. It sold for $205,000 in 2008.