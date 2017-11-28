 Skip to main content
Longboat Key Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017

Light up the night (and The Observer)

We're looking for the best holiday light displays from Longboat Key to Bird Key. Have a submission? Send it our way.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Is your neighborhood looking merry and bright? If so, we want to know. The Longboat Observer is making its list and checking it twice to find the most vibrant holiday lights across the island. If your house, or your neighbor’s, is lighting up the neighborhood, send a photo to [email protected] by Dec. 11. It could end up in our Christmas issue. Please include the address when submitting photos.

 

