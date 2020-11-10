Light Up Siesta Key Village Holiday Parade canceled

This year, the holidays will look a little different, particularly when it comes to island favorites.

The 36th annual Light Up Siesta Key Village Holiday Parade, was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.

The parade typically draws thousands of residents and visitors to Ocean Boulevard to catch a glimpse of Santa.

Instead, Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce will celebrate Small Business Saturday Nov. 28 to kick off the holiday season.

Rather than floats, Siesta Key will be decorated with lights and decor for residents to view on their own. Additionally, a storefront and window decorating contest and the tree-lighting ceremony will still go on.

The parade isn’t the only event the chamber has canceled this year. It also canceled the Crystal Classic International Sand Sculpting Festival and its annual Easter party.

Although they won’t see St. Nick in the parade, kids will have a chance to see him from 3-5 p.m. Dec. 20 at a South Village location. More details about the location are to come.