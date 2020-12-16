Life on the wild side in Lakewood Ranch

Wild pigs roam Lakewood Ranch Boulevard. Photo by Liz Ramos.

Life on the wild side of town

The holiday season is all about family and that seemed to be the case for four wild pigs and their two piglets who were spending their time eating along Lakewood Ranch Boulevard across from Lakewood Ranch Town Hall.

People passing on foot or in cars seemed to be enjoying the sight as they watched the wild pigs enjoy their meal, although others have voiced their concern the pigs are doing far too much damage and want them removed from the area.

Elf on the roof

Students at B.D. Gullett Elementary School had a tough time

Todd Richardson. Courtesy photo.

finding their principal, Todd Richardson, Dec. 17.

Dressed as the Elf on the Shelf, Richardson (above) waved and greeted his students from the school's roof.

The costume was part of the school's holiday spirit week before winter break. School District of Manatee County schools went back into session Jan. 6.