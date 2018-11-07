Lieutenant Mark Fultz retires from Longboat Key Fire Rescue

Lieutenant Mark Fultz of Longboat Key Fire Rescue is officially off duty.

Starting at 8 a.m. on Nov. 2, he is retired after 28 years in the fire service, 19 of those on Longboat Key.

Fultz joined the Longboat agency after starting his career in Collier County with the Naples Fire Department and following stints in Bradenton, North Port and Anna Maria.

His goals always was to get hired on Longboat, and as soon as he had the skills and opportunity, he joined the rescue.

In addition to his lieutenant responsibilities, Fultz served within the department as a boat captain and fire inspector.