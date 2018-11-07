 Skip to main content
Longboat Key Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018 48 min ago

Lieutenant Mark Fultz retires from Longboat Key Fire Rescue

Fultz was in the fire service for 28 years, 19 of which were with Longboat Key.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Lieutenant Mark Fultz of Longboat Key Fire Rescue is officially off duty.

Starting at 8 a.m. on Nov. 2, he is retired after 28 years in the fire service, 19 of those on Longboat Key.

Fultz joined the Longboat agency after starting his career in Collier County with the Naples Fire Department and following stints in Bradenton, North Port and Anna Maria.

His goals always was to get hired on Longboat, and as soon as he had the skills and opportunity, he joined the rescue.

In addition to his lieutenant responsibilities, Fultz served within the department as a boat captain and fire inspector.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

