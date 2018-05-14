Lido Shores home sells for $7 million

A Venetian-style estate in Lido Shores, designed by renowned architect Clifford Scholz, recently sold for $7 million.

The property, 1219 Westway Drive, was listed at $7.399 million and last sold in late 2012 for $6.35 million.

Named Belcastello, the 7,415 square foot home was built in 2003 and renovated in 2008 on .37 acres. The property overlooks New Pass and the southern tip of Longboat Key along 200 feet of waterfront.

The house offers five bedrooms, six full baths and two half-baths. Two of the bedrooms are master suites, the other three offer ensuite accommodations.

Two office/studies also are featured, along with a formal dining room, a family room that opens to the gourmet kitchen and two garages that can hold eight vehicles.

Outdoors, there’s a lap pool and hot tub, a covered patio with several seating spots and a pool bath.

Deborah Beacham of Michael Saunders & Company’s Main Street office represented the seller. The buyer was also represented by Michael Saunders & Company.

Belcastello is the second high-profile sale on Westway Drive this spring. 1345 Westway Drive, also overlooking New Pass, sold in early April for $5.2 million.