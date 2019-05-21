Lido Pool to temporarily close

Those hoping to grab their flip flops and floaties and head to Lido Pool will soon have to find a temporary alternate location.

The pool, located at 400 Benjamin Franklin Drive, will be closed May 28 through June 3 for repairs, city officials said.

The city is replacing the pool's filtration system, which requires the removal and replacement of a sand filter and piping.

Lido Pool will reopen June 4, but in the meantime, those who prefer swimming in a pool can visit Arlington Park and Aquatic Center, which is also run by the city.

The pool, located at 2650 Waldemere St., will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

For information, Arlington Park staff can be reached at 941-554-2110.