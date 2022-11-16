A condominium in L’Elegance on Lido Beach tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Seth and Deborah Hancock, of Parish, Kentucky, sold their Unit PH-A-01 condominium at 1800 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Marsha Alperin, trustee, of Boston, for $3.4 million. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,070 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,455,000 in 2011.

John Ringling Estates

Elizabeth Casadio, of Sarasota, sold her home at 204 N. Adams Drive to 204 N Adams LLC for $2,372,000. Built in 1953, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,068 square feet of living area. It sold for $675,000 in 2003.

Mushrush Investment Ltd. Partnership sold the home at 138 Grant Drive to 10420 Spoonbill Rd LLC for $1,975,000. Built in 1974, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 1,999 square feet of living area.

Bay Isles

Thomas and Rosemarie Harmer, of Winter Garden, sold their home at 3610 Bayou Circle to Mark and Tammy Ostrander, of Rockwall, Texas, for $2 million. Built in 1993, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,192 square feet of living area. It sold for $795,000 in 2018.

Bayport Beach and Tennis Club

Richard Thomas Stoneman and Nancy Elizabeth Stoneman sold their Unit 512 condominium at 512 Bayport Way to William O’Donnell III and Mary Patricia O’Donnell, of Longboat Key, for $1.08 million. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,456 square feet of living area. It sold for $475,000 in 2019.

Sands Point

Margaret Wohlfahrt, trustee, of Louisville, Kentucky, sold the Unit 219 condominium at 100 Sands Point Road to Jascott Enterprises LLC for $987,400. Built in 1966, it has one bedroom, two baths and 1,492 square feet of living area. It sold for $466,400 in 2003.

Sutton Place

Richard and Janice Pearce, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 204 condominium at 605 Sutton Place to William and Angela Ivey, of Parrish, for $740,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,120 square feet of living area. It sold for $375,000 in 2020.

Longboat Harbour

Justin Thomas Laurie and Tia Nicole Laurie, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 204 condominium at 4390 Exeter Drive to Hadrian Rori, of W. Bloomfield, Michigan, for $405,000. Built in 1970, it has one bedroom, one bath and 756 square feet of living area. It sold for $223,000 in 2020.