The following residential real estate transactions took place between July 11 and July 15. A home on Lido Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Bruce and Kimberly Peterson, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1125 Center Place to Donna Wetzler, trustee, of Harbert, Michigan, for $3.75 million. Built in 1960, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,371 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.95 million in 2019.

Lido Beach

Paul Rowland and Christine McDevitt, of Sarasota, sold their home at 540 Polk Drive to 540 S POLK 2022 LLC for $2,125,000. Built in 1947, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,990 square feet of living area.

Bay Isles

3481 Bayou Corp. sold the home at 3481 Bayou Sound to Marc and Clothilde Gagliardi, of Longboat Key, for $1.65 million. Built in 1986, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,391 square feet of living area.

Bayview Estates

James Ray Cull and Vicki Lee Ogden, of Mount Dora, sold their home at 548 Bayview Drive to Holmes Beach B LLC for $1.3 million. Built in 1970, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 1,084 square feet of living area. It sold for $575,000 in 2017.

Sunset Beach on Longboat Key

Aaron Lee Stein and Eileen Barbara Stein, Elizabeth Rachel Stein and Rebecca Susan Stein, of Potomac, Maryland, sold their Unit 1103 condominium at 2109 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Mark Pennink, of Huntington Valley, Pennsylvania, for $1.1 million. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,463 square feet of living area. It sold for $265,000 in 1985.

Bayport Beach and Tennis Club

Sylvain and Bonnie Houle, of Ontario, Canada, sold their Unit 817 condominium at 817 Bayport Way to Terrance Forbord and Rebecca Ann Hopf, of Shorewood, Minnesota, for $941,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,456 square feet of living area. It sold for $479,000 in 2006.

John and Patricia Nicholas, trustees, of Wellsville, New York, sold the Unit 811 condominium at 811 Bayport Way to Harold and Carol McCleery, of Greenwich, Connecticut, for $925,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,456 square feet of living area. It sold for $660,000 in 2020.

Lido Harbour South

John Texada and Courtney Ferris sold the Unit 104 condominium at 2110 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Oak Forest Inc. for $840,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,248 square feet of living area. It sold for $739,000 in 2021.

Rhonda and Christopher Daniels, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 101 condominium at 2100 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Larry and Dosha Mittelman, of Hilton Head, South Carolina, for $750,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 1,172 square feet of living area. It sold for $330,000 in 2019.

Cedars East

Arthur Charles Price and Angela Marie Price, of Clever, Missouri, sold their Unit 6 condominium at 505 Forest Way to AM Gulf LLC for $679,000. Built in 1990, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,440 square feet of living area. It sold for $318,000 in 2019.

Jason and Laura Alphonso, of Winter Park, sold their Unit 10 condominium at 513 Forest Way to Brian Stevenson and Junea Butts, of Riverview, for $645,000. Built in 1990, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,440 square feet of living area. It sold for $326,000 in 2020.

Lido Beach Club

Trail Plaza Shopping Center LLC sold the Unit 1105 condominium at 1212 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Michael Yeager LLC for $425,000. Built in 1974, it has one bedroom, one bath and 1,116 square feet of living area. It sold for $425,000 in 2019.