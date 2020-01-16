Lido Key home sells for $3.35 million.

A home on Lido tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Scott and Christine Key sold their home at 1212 Westway Drive to Edward Andrle and JoNe Sundvall, of Sarasota, for $3.35 million. Built in 1956, it has six bedrooms, seven baths, a pool and 4,627 square feet of living area.

Bird Key

Thomas Hawk and Paula Hawk, of Sarasota, sold their home at 658 Mourning Dove Drive to Robert and Brenda Joe Packman, of Ontario, Canada, for $1,775,000. Built in 1968, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,472 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.8 million in 2016.

Paul Welch, of Sarasota, sold the home at 460 Pheasant Drive to CCSHOREWATERFRONT LLC for $1,749,000. Built in 1966, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,356 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,749,000 in 2018.

Marcia Ramah, trustee, and Peter Ramah, of Saginaw, Mich., sold the home at 600 Owl Way to Harold Flynn Jr. and Treva Flynn, trustees, of Sarasota, for $925,000. Built in 1970, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,892 square feet of living area. It sold for $473,900 in 2011.

Longboat Shores

Agnes and Donald Peterson, of Longboat Key, sold their home at 680 Longview Drive to Jason Wilson and Nancy Wilson, trustees, of Longboat Key, for $860,000. Built in 1964, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,598 square feet of living area. It sold for $680,000 in 2017.

Longboat Key Towers

Robert Farnsworth and Amanda Cunningham Farnsworth, of Nashville, Tenn., sold their Unit N-302 condominium at 603 Longboat Club Road to Richard Wood Jr., trustee, of Longboat Key, for $850,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,458 square feet of living area. It sold for $425,000 in 2000.

Country Club Shores

William Johnsen and Marian O’Brien, of Sarasota, sold their home at 592 Ranger Lane to Michael Leone, trustee, of Geneva, Ill., for $822,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,918 square feet of living area. It sold for $640,400 in 2003.

John Ringling Estates

Christina Jordan, of Bradenton, sold the home at 209 Garfield Drive to 209 Garfield LLC for $810,000. Built in 1977, it has five bedrooms, three baths and 3,495 square feet of living area.

Grand Bay

Kym Cohen and Rachel Lynn Kalin, trustees, of Wayland, Mass., sold the Unit 262 condominium at 3040 Grand Bay Blvd. to Gene Wineland and Tom Wineland, of Longboat Key, for $750,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,143 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $850,000 in 2004.

Richard and Diane Blanc, trustees, of Alpharetta, Ga., sold the Unit 112 condominium at 3060 Grand Bay Blvd. to William Oneil and Becky Oneil, of Longboat Key, for $650,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,143 square feet of living area.

Islander Club of Longboat

Sarah Distefano, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit 56-S condominium at 2295 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Richard and Phyllis Radlinski, of Green Cove Springs, for $650,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,235 square feet of living area. It sold for $610,000 in 2009.

Laguna Yacht Village

James Netter and Kristina Furtado sold their Unit 1 condominium at 6322 Laguna Drive to Edwin and Pamela Beauchamp, of Bradenton, for $635,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,736 square feet of living area. It sold for $925,000 in 2007.

Longboat Beach House

Shane Curcuru, trustee, of Arlington, Mass., sold the Unit 301 condominium at 4311 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Mark Weaver, of Longboat Key, for $499,000. Built in 1977, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,239 square feet of living area.

Sand Cay

Wolfram and Sieglinde Allendorf sold their Unit 212 condominium at 4725 Gulf of Mexico Drive to McCravy Real Estate Investments LLC for $439,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,071 square feet of living area. It sold for $193,000 in 1995.

The Privateer South

Marlene Rydberg, trustee, of Bradenton Beach, sold the Unit 304 condominium at 1000 Longboat Club Road to Ashraf Nour, of Longboat Key, for $410,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,409 square feet of living area. It sold for $65,000 in 1993.

Kingston Arms

Randy Kocher, of Binghamton, N.Y., sold his Unit 3A condominium at 500 S. Washington Drive to Kathleen Meyer and Roger Hubacher, of Grand Island, N.Y., for $380,000. Built in 1963, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,034 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $115,000 in 1989.

Seaplace

Jeffrey and Wendy Lynn Dropkin, of Waterville Valley, N.H., sold their Unit G5-103-C condominium at 1965 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Sandra McAuley and Charles McAuley, trustees, of Noblesville, Ind., for $340,000. Built in 1977, it has one bedroom, two baths and 933 square feet of living area. It sold for $130,000 in 1991.

Spanish Main Yacht Club

Edward Sabato and Francis Sabato, trustees, sold the Unit 107 condominium at 670 Spanish Drive S. to David and Kelly Caron, of Framingham, Mass., for $275,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,393 square feet of living area. It sold for $75,000 in 1986.

The Presidential

Gabriel Dumont Jr. and Christine Morris, of Newburyport, Mass., sold their Unit 110 condominium at 845 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Nicole Stahnke, Alexander Early and Michaela Early, of Newbury, Mass., for $268,300. Built in 1974, it has one bedroom, one bath and 756 square feet of living area. It sold for $266,800 in 2018.