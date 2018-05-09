Lido home sells for $7 million

A home on Lido tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Scott Ramsey, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1219 Westway Drive to Alan Jay Wildstein Family Ltd. Partnership for $7 million. Built in 2003, it has five bedrooms, six-and-two-half baths, a pool and 7,415 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $6.35 million in 2012.

Aria

John Harned Jr., trustee, of Windermere, sold the Unit 501 condominium at 2251 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Stuart and Valarie Ross, of Longboat Key, for $5.4 million. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths and 3,921 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $4,593,900 in 2016.

Bird Key

Denis Kavanagh, of Earlyville, Va., sold his home at 636 Mourning Drove Drive to Anthony and Monica Sorrentino for $2 million. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 4,009 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,437,500 in 2011.

James Johnstone sold the home at 422 E. Royal Flamingo Drive to Donald and Esther Brown, of Sarasota, for $1,225,000. Built in 1961, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,242 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.25 million in 2017.

Diana Kelly sold the home at 475 Partridge Circle to Jean Russell, of Sarasota, for $859,000. Built in 1971, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,223 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $650,000 in 2015.

Grand Bay

Gerald and Ann Allen, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 236 condominium at 3040 Grand Bay Blvd. to Richard and Marsha Ambrose, of Longboat Key, for $1.65 million. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,781 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.20 million in 2013.

Patricia Goldwater, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 142 condominium at 3060 Grand Bay Blvd. to Fred and Deanna Ferrell, of Sorrento, for $1.1 million. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,143 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $850,000 in 2015.

Sleepy Lagoon Addition

Michael and Cynthia Seamon, of Longboat Key, sold their home at 562 Norton St. to Eric Van Der Walde, trustee, of Longboat Key, for $1.61 million. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 4,300 square feet of living area.

Longboat Key Estates

Richard and Kimberly Lyons, of Longboat Key, sold their home at 616 Rountree Drive to James Johnstone, of Longboat Key, for $975,000. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,427 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $499,000 in 2012.

L’Elegance on Lido Beach

Laurel Florida Inc. sold the Unit A-202 condominium at to Novus Lido Beach LLC for $950,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,980 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $955,000 in 2013.

Sleepy Lagoon Park

Peggy Christy, of Tampa, sold the home at 536 Lyons Lane to Joshua Banks and Darcy Nelson, of Longboat Key, for $661,000. Built in 1989, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,965 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $661,000 in 2017.

Qazi and Mahabuba Rahman, of Bedford, N.Y., sold their home at 696 Marbury Lane to Lee Miller and Camille Miller, trustees, of Longboat Key, for $590,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,214 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $540,000 in 2004.

Sea Gate Club

Godofredo Herzog, of Clayton, Mo., sold his Unit 1-E condominium at 2425 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Clifford and Corby Burkmier, of Longboat Key, for $645,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,470 square feet of living area.

Tarawitt Drive

Nathalie Treonis sold her home at 761 Tarawitt Drive to Oakley Sunset Group LLC for $600,000. Built in 1981, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,377 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $252,500 in 1994.

Cedars West of Longboat

Robert and Tammy Devore sold their Unit 205 condominium at 5655 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Grace Viola, of Lakeland, for $582,500. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,274 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $159,300 in 1990.

Country Club Shores

Mark and Doris Ivanov, of Glendora, Calif., sold their home at 1040 Bogey Lane to Dulce and Justo Urquiza, of North Bergen, N.J., for $573,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,609 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $447,000 in 2011.

Sand Cay

QNW LLC sold the Unit 114 condominium at 4725 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Schuette Rentals LLC for $405,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,032 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $630,000 in 2005.

Cedars East

Michael and Cynthia Pietsch, of Fontana, Wis., sold their Unit 34 condominium at 847 Evergreen Way to Larry Marion and Leslie Eisenberg, trustees, of Longboat Key, for $395,000. Built in 1991, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,440 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $285,000 in 2016.

Simon and Tracy Ahmadian, of Warwick, R.I., sold their Unit 11 condominium at 808 Evergreen Way to Paul and Rosanne Palazzolo, of Tampa, for $337,500. Built in 1991, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,440 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $349,000 in 2004.

The Presidential

Patrick Crosgrove and Susan Smith, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 302 condominium at 845 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Robert Walters and Mindy Skura, of East Patchogue, N.Y., for $267,000. Built in 1974, it has one bedroom, one bath and 756 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $190,000 in 2009.

Longboat Harbour

Louis and Esther Rowitz, of Evanston, Ill., sold their Unit 203 condominium at 4380 Exeter Drive to Elizabeth Lord and George Mount, of Arlington, Va., for $263,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 899 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $220,000 in 2012.