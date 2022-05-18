A home on Lido Beach tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. James and Lara Briggs, of Sarasota, sold their home at 166 Bryant Drive to 166 Bryant LLC for $5.5 million. Built in 2005, it has five bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 4,979 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.8 million in 2018.

Bay Isles

Helga Wall-Apelt, of Longboat Key, sold the home at 1630 Harbor Cay Lane to Todd and Elizabeth Rieke, trustee, of Longboat Key, for $4.5 million. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,473 square feet of living area. It sold for $480,000 in 1987.

The Water Club at Longboat Key

Judd Powell, trustee, of Dayton, Ohio, sold the Unit PH08 condominium at 1241 Gulf of Mexico Drive to David Maus and Nicole Maus, trustees, of Odessa, for $4,385,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, four baths and 2,965 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.65 million in 2020.

Grand Bay

Lawrence Coleman, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit 191 condominium at 3060 Grand Bay Blvd. to RG Trust Services LLC, trustee, for $3.6 million. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,781 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.2 million in 2004.

Richard and Marsha Ambrose, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 236 condominium at 3040 Grand Bay Blvd. to Dale and Shelley Stortz, of Alpharetta, Georgia, for $2.85 million. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,781 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.65 million in 2018.

Country Club Shores

Donald Robinson and Suzannah Holland Robinson, trustees, of Orlando, sold the home at 500 Ketch Lane to Barbara Slagowitz, trustee, of Longboat Key, for $3.5 million. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,172 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.92 million in 2020.

Anthony Callobre, trustee, of Los Angeles, sold the home at 521 Golf Links Lane to Lawrence and Karen Shaw, of Charlotte, North Carolina, for $1.95 million. Built in 1970, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,838 square feet of living area. It sold for $830,000 in 2018.

Queens Harbour

Robert and Carol Baldwin sold their home at 3606 Fair Oaks Place to Agnes Peterson, of Longboat Key, for $3.1 million. Built in 2000, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,842 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,067,100 in 2000.

Longboat Key Estates

GCH Properties LLC sold the home at 569 Kingfisher Lane to Christopher and Heather Price, of Plano, Texas, for $2,551,000. Built in 1967, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,772 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.4 million in 2021.

Bird Key

Park & Play RV Inc. sold the home at 420 Partridge Circle to Sean and Cydney Stepanoff, of Keenesburg, Colorado, for $2.33 million. Built in 1971, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,549 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,130,200 in 2021.

John Ringling Estates

Adam and Karen Sailor sold their home at 150 Grant Drive to 171 MCKINLEY LLC for $2.3 million. Built in 1968, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 3,508 square feet of living area. It sold for $815,000 in 2017.

The Beach Residences

Anthony and Nadia Rendina, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 304 condominium at 1300 Benjamin Franklin Drive to James and Katrina Schadler, of Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, for $1.95 million. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,864 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,375,000 in 2021.

Seaplace

Gary and Barbara Ackerman, of Sarasota, sold their Unit G1-110 condominium at 2089 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Randall Rohrman, trustee, of Spring Grove, Illinois, for $1,889,000. Built in 1974, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,492 square feet of living area. It sold for $177,000 in 1979.

Tangerine Bay Club

Marvin Smith and Heidi Smith Ferren sold their Unit 116 condominium at 340 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Barbara Davis, trustee, of Glencoe, Illinois, for $1,579,000. Built in 1991, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,378 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.1 million in 2019.

Beachplace

Beachplace 205 Partners LP sold the Unit 205 condominium at 1125 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Marguerite Hoxie Sullivan, trustee, of Washington, D.C., for $1.5 million. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,819 square feet of living area. It sold for $655,000 in 2013.

Key Towers South

James McDonough and Pamela Annett McDonough sold their Unit 1-D condominium at 1750 Benjamin Franklin Drive to John and Kimberly Jetts, of Washington, Michigan, for $1.5 million. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,403 square feet of living area. It sold for $600,000 in 2012.

Fairway Bay

Paul Gerard and Julie Ann Davis-Gerard, trustees, of Ivy, Virginia, sold the Unit 902 condominium at 1918 Harbourside Drive to Holly Sturtz, trustee, of Naperville, Illinois, for $1,423,500. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,590 square feet of living area. It sold for $420,000 in 2019.

Douglas and Kimberly Barber, of Glenville, North Carolina, sold their Unit 603 condominium at 1912 Harbourside Drive to Thomas and May Considine, of Parker, Colorado, for $920,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,590 square feet of living area. It sold for $524,000 in 2021.

Lawrence and Judy Dobmeier, of Geneva, New York, sold their Unit 135 condominium at 1930 Harbourside Drive to Henriette Van Eck, trustee, of Longboat Key, for $699,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,270 square feet of living area. It sold for $260,000 in 2000.

Longbeach

David Alan Nadin and Celia Nadin, of Longboat Key, sold their home at 750 Fox St. to Mark Meyer and Elizabeth Angeline Meyer, of Ames, Iowa, for $1.35 million. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,000 square feet of living area. It sold for $164,000 in 1993.

567278 Ontario Ltd. sold the home at 741 Fox St. to Bradley Tirpak, of Longboat Key, for $1.15 million. Built in 1965, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,390 square feet of living area. It sold for $199,000 in 2002.

Portobello

George Peppin, of New Brunswick, Canada, sold the Unit A-203 condominium at 3235 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Teresa D’Amato, of Staten Island, New York, for $1,000,100. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,260 square feet of living area. It sold for $580,000 in 2008.

Lido Beach Club

Tornec Ltd. sold the Unit 304 condominium at 1212 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Asim Nadarevic and Romina Nadarevic, trustees, of Johnston, Iowa, for $900,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,421 square feet of living area. It sold for $160,000 in 1997.

Tarawitt Drive

Keith Bozza and Craig and Alice Bozza sold their home at 825 Tarawitt Drive to G&R BROS. 825 LLC for $882,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,882 square feet of living area.

Longboat Terrace

G. Deidre Lodge, of Herefordshire, United Kingdom, sold the Unit 111 condominium at 5393 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Tony Antonaccio, of Wellesley, Massachusetts, for $850,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,300 square feet of living area. It sold for $229,000 in 1982.

Windward Bay

Richard and Jacqueline Crespo, of Lithia, sold their Unit 301 condominium at 4500 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Douglas and Alice Boynton, of Mohegan, Maine, for $850,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,337 square feet of living area. It sold for $495,000 in 2019.

Michael and Gwyn Murdoch, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 204 condominium at 4500 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Maxine Rosenkeimer, of Carnot-Moon, Pennsylvania, for $820,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,096 square feet of living area. It sold for $230,000 in 2014.

Whitney Beach

Damian and Holly Lebamoff, of Bellbrook, Ohio, sold their Unit 186 condominium at 6800 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Robert and Barbara Branston, of Bradenton, for $775,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,377 square feet of living area. It sold for $215,000 in 2011.

Lido Towers

Michael and Mary MacKinnon, trustees, sold the home at 1001 Benjamin Franklin Drive to EGD Properties Two LLC for $745,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,224 square feet of living area. It sold for $156,000 in 1991.

Kingston Arms

Toni Jackson and Patricia Callan, of Pittsburgh, sold their Unit 2A condominium at 500 S. Washington Drive to SA Holding 1 LLC for $651,000. Built in 1963, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,034 square feet of living area. It sold for $405,000 in 2021.

New Pass Shores

Cynthia Richardson sold the home at 569 Channel Lane to David Lawrence, of Longboat Key, for $600,000. Built in 1950, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,381 square feet of living area. It sold for $130,000 in 1989.

Dock on the Bay

First Citizens Bank & Trust, trustee, of Kinston, North Carolina, sold the Unit 18 condominium at 3440 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Tod Stephenson Chipman, of Manitoba, Canada, for $565,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,295 square feet of living area.

Spanish Main Yacht Club

CAMA SDIRA LLC sold the Unit 100 condominium at 722 Spanish Drive S. to Jeffrey Scott Case and Rebecca Ann Case, of Lees Summit, Missouri, for $509,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,393 square feet of living area. It sold for $153,000 in 2010.

Randall Clark and Ruth Cooperrider, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 192 condominium at 708 El Centro to David Shawn Mahoney and Deedra Ann Hughes, of Suwanee, Georgia, for $480,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,233 square feet of living area. It sold for $290,000 in 2016.