Lido Beach reopening sparks hope for St. Armands recovery

After weeks of lobbying city officials to reopen Lido Beach, St. Armands Circle businesses got their wish last week.

So far, the results have been positive.

“Everybody told me that they had a really great weekend this weekend,” said Diana Corrigan, executive director of the St. Armands Circle Association. “One of my store owners told me, as soon as that beach opened, it was like a faucet had turned on.”

Stores and restaurants in the commercial district had expressed optimism that opening the beach would steer more customers to the Circle. Now that beach activity is permitted again, St. Armands businesses are hoping to capitalize on the traffic they’re seeing.

Corrigan applauded city officials for their flexibility when it came to the use of public right of way. Today, signs alert visitors that businesses have reopened or are offering curbside pickup. Outside of Columbia Restaurant, pop-up tents line Boulevard of the Presidents, offering cover for outdoor cafe tables.

All that is possible because the city has waived some provisions in its zoning code to accommodate businesses that must manage both economic uncertainty and new health guidelines associated with COVID-19. Corrigan said the conditions on St. Armands are unique within Sarasota but that the city and businesses were working productively on finding solutions.

Corrigan said St. Armands stakeholders were trying to navigate the challenge of getting back to business while responsibly managing the sustained public health threat.

“We’re all learning as we go,” Corrigan said. “Our businesses are all doing a really good job, I think, of trying to adjust to a new normal.”