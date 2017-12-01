City sticks with Lido pavilion lease deal

After another two hours of debate Thursday, the City Commission reaffirmed its contentious Nov. 20 decision to lease the Lido Beach pool and pavilion for up to 30 years.

In a 3-2 vote, the board declined to rescind its previous motion to approve the lease, which itself came after a five-hour discussion. Commissioner Willie Shaw, who voted to approve the lease Nov. 20, placed the item on a special meeting agenda for reconsideration after receiving a high volume of negative feedback from the public, he said.

The lease gives Lido Beach Redevelopment Partners LLC, a group led by Daiquiri Deck co-owner Troy Syprett, permission to operate a 200-seat restaurant at the existing beachfront property. The private group will operate the entire city-owned property and make a series of improvements that will add a splash pad, playground and Tiki bar to the pavilion area.

Shaw said he originally voted in favor of the lease agreement to ensure a local group would operate the property. After the Nov. 20 vote, feedback from Lido Key residents and other Sarasota citizens changed his mind.

“I have to vote my conscience and vote right,” Shaw said.

City Attorney Robert Fournier said legal precedents in Florida made a compelling argument the city had already entered into a contract with Lido Beach Redevelopment Partners, even though the lease has not yet been signed. That would preclude the city from rescinding the lease.

Fournier said there are also plausible arguments defending the city’s right to rescind the lease. Still, he said, the decision would expose the city to the risk of legal action in the future.

“I would characterize it as a significant risk,” Fournier said.

Shaw and Commissioner Jen Ahearn-Koch, the lone vote against the lease agreement Nov. 20, said they were willing to take on that risk based on the volume of opposition from residents.

“I don’t care about fighting,” Shaw said. “I like the fight; I love the fight. It don’t matter — win, lose or draw. Bring it.”

The rest of the board, however, stood by the Nov. 20 decision. Vice Mayor Liz Alpert and Commissioner Hagen Brody both believed the city didn’t have the legal right to rescind the lease. Alpert, Brody and Mayor Shelli Freeland Eddie also defended the process that led to the original approval of the lease.

“I view governance not as putting your finger in the wind and saying which way the wind is blowing now,” Alpert said. “I view governance as — you are elected to be the representative. You are elected to look at all the facts, pro and con, to make the best decision under the circumstances, not just take a poll.”

Pending site plan approval for the proposed changes, the new lease for the Lido pool and pavilion is scheduled to begin in May 2018.