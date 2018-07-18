Lido Beach home sells for $2.8 million.

A home on Lido Beach tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Robert and Cheryl Warfield sold their home at 166 Bryant Drive to James and Lara Briggs, of Sarasota, for $2.8 million. Built in 2005, it has five bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 4,784 square feet of living area.

Bay Isles

Patricia Heffron, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1610 Harbor Cay Lane to Hopkins Developments Ltd. for $1,945,000. Built in 1996, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,042 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.85 million in 2009.

Lido

Kevin Berkebile and Mary Beth Seville, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1222 Center Place to Humphrey Shen, trustee, of Amstelveen, The Netherlands, for $1.15 million. Built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,273 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $180,000 in 1998.

Suzanne Roger sold the home at 1100 Westway Drive to Mark Flannagan and Tammy Wyman, of Sarasota, for $940,000. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,441 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $369,000 in 1999.

The Pierre

Sidney Katz, Alan Katz, Jane Katz Field and Mark Katz, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 304 condominium at 455 Longboat Club Road to John Morgan, trustee, of Longboat Key, for $997,500. Built in 1990, it has two bedrooms, four baths and 2,483 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $512,500 in 1991.

Sanctuary at Longboat Key Club

Barbara Shapiro, Audrey Shapiro, Gary Shapiro and Carol Shapiro, trustees, sold the Unit C-107 condominium at 535 Sanctuary Drive to Dominic Zaccone II, trustee, of Longboat Key, for $950,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,580 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $495,000 in 1990.

Corey’s Landing

Janis Krums, of Sarasota, sold the home at 3585 Mistletoe Lane to Anthony and Diane Baade, of Longboat Key, for $935,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 3,271 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $875,000 in 2015.

Longboat Shores

Ronald Mario, trustee, and Helaine Mario, of Arlington, Va., sold the home at 650 Longview Drive to Francis White and Deborah Kassilke, of Longboat Key, for $805,000. Built in 1965, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,800 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $333,000 in 1998.

Seascape

Casper and Sonia Johnson, of Temple Terrace, sold their Unit 102 condominium at 5135 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Mary Kay Pepper, of Barrington, Ill., for $660,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,502 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $850,000 in 2008.

Longboat Harbour

Margaret Demey, of Bradenton, sold her Unit 308 condominium at 4310 Falmouth Drive to Robert and Marie Munoz, of Longboat Key, for $450,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,092 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $136,000 in 1994.

Longbeach

Anthony Burns, of Staffordshire, United Kingdom, and Patricia Burns, of Cheshire, United Kingdom, sold their Unit 12 condominium at 7135 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Robert and Lorraine Kenny, of Woodstock, Ga., for $425,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,170 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $175,000 in 1991.

Cedars East

Louis and Nancy Goodman, of Bethesda, Md., sold their Unit 9 condominium at 511 Forest Way to Deborah Richards, of New Baltimore, N.Y., for $319,000. Built in 1990, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,440 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $210,000 in 2001.

Sleepy Lagoon Park

Anthony and Roxanne Marterie, trustees, sold the home at 591 De Narvaez Drive to Clyde and Rose Alstrom of Myakka City, for $250,000. Built in 1967, it has one bedroom, two baths and 926 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $360,000 in 2011.