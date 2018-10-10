Lido Beach home sells for $2,131,300

A home on Lido Beach tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Rolf Sorg and Vicki Tarr-Sorg, of Sarasota, sold their home at 85 S. Polk Drive to LJ Goldberg Realty Florida LLC for $2,131,300. Built in 1958, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,462 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.7 million in 2008.

Bird Key

Dennis and Maureen Griffin sold their home at 114 N. Warbler Lane to Robert and Martha Bisplinghoff, of Sarasota, for $1.55 million. Built in 1961, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,936 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $417,000 in 1997.

Corey’s Landing

Gary Snodgrass and Linda Gibbs, of Longboat Key, sold their home at 3426 Mistletoe Lane to Kenneth and Judy Sternad, of Peachtree Corners, of Ga., for $1.3 million. Built in 1990, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,809 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $650,000 in 1999.

Country Club Shores

Veda Graham, of Ontario, Canada, sold the home at 540 Putter Lane to The Carl and Patricia Cooper Family Trust for $950,000. Built in 1967, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,083 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $840,000 in 2012.

Beachplace III

John Cowan sold his Unit 503 condominium at 1055 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Richard Lowe, of Overland Park, Kansas, for $890,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,392 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $500,000 in 2011.

Longboat Key Towers

Douglas and Denise Burnetti, of Lakeland, sold their Unit S-703 condominium at 601 Longboat Club Road to Baron Properties Inc. for $880,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,458 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $775,000 in 2009.

David and Jacqueline Greene, of Atlanta, sold their Unit N-502 condominium at 603 Longboat Club Road to Christine Furgiuele, trustee, of Sarasota, for $875,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,458 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $700,000 in 2004.

Sleepy Lagoon Park

Michael and Susan Platt, of Hawkinsville, Ga., sold their home at 720 Penfield St. to Brian and Amy McKishnie, of Longboat Key, for $784,000. Built in 1996, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,405 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $385,000 in 1996.

Beachplace I

Harvey and Lois Pyes sold their Unit 604 condominium at 1125 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Evaristo Leonardi and Sandra Carapacia, of Longboat Key, for $650,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,503 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $298,500 in 1995.

Seaplace

James and Helen Schultz, of McMurray, Pa., sold their Unit M2-515-G condominium at 1945 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Nicholas and Ilona Zippilli, of New York City, for $415,000. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,076 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $167,500 in 1987.

Bayport Beach and Tennis Club

Camille Vermess, trustee, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit 618 condominium at 618 Bayport Way to Christopher and Deborah Van Baalen, of Bel Air, Md., for $330,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,260 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $136,000 in 1992.

Spanish Main Yacht Club

Madison Hecm VI LLC sold the Unit 85 condominium at 844 Spanish Drive S. to Richard and Debra Mika, of Plainfield, Ill., for $290,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,395 square feet of living area.