Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Lexi Albero

Lexi Albero is a senior pitcher on the Sarasota High softball team. She threw a complete-game shutout on March 13 in the Sailors' 3-0 win against Manatee High.

When did you start playing softball?

When I was 5. My parents (Dave and Anna Albero) put me in it, and when they asked if I wanted to continue with it, I said I did. I'm glad I did.

What is the appeal to you?

I was good at it! It's fun. I'm not playing in college, so I'm just enjoying myself. I'm going to miss striking out people.

What is your best pitch?

My rise ball. It feels great to get people with it.

What is your favorite memory?

When we went to the state final my freshman year. That was so much fun.

What is the biggest challenge you have faced?

Myself. My mental game. When your team gets down, whether it's your fault or not, it's hard to come back. I've gotten better at it recently.

What is your favorite food?

Lettuce. It's crunchy and juicy (laughs). You can put dressing on it. You can put it on a burger or eat a whole thing of it.

What is your dream vacation?

I want to see a baseball game in every MLB stadium. That's always been a dream of mine. I love baseball.

What is your favorite TV show?

'The Office,' that show is so funny.

What is the best advice you have received?

My dad always says, 'P.M.A.: Positive mental attitude.' It's important not just in softball but in life. You need that for everything.

Finish this sentence: "Lexi Albero is ... "

... Awesome! I'm going to graduate and then get a college degree (at the University of South Florida) and then get a job. That's how Sailors do it.