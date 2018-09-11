Levels of dead sea life fall off on Longboat

It’s been nearly a week since Longboat Key’s Public Works Department has deployed its team to remove dead fish and other sea life from gulf beaches and bayfront canals.

1 fish, 2 fish, dead fish, pee-yew fish Longboat Key Public Works employees have been clearing dead fish and other sea life for more than a month. Aug. 6: 3,960 pounds Aug. 7: 7,400 pounds Aug. 8: 940 pounds Aug. 13: 47,000 pounds Aug. 14: 50,520 pounds Aug. 15: 14,320 pounds Aug. 16: 13,900 pounds Aug. 17: 6,300 pounds Aug. 23: 3,300 pounds Aug. 24: 9,760 pounds Aug. 27: 4,000 pounds Aug. 28: 1,800 pounds Aug. 29: 1,000 pounds Sept. 5: 620 pounds

The last time officials called out a team for cleanup duty was Sept. 5, when canals were cleared in mid-island neighborhoods, and even then, less than 650 pounds were collected.

In total, though some sand and other material might skew the weight figures, crews have disposed of more than 165,000 pounds since Aug. 6.

Southwest Florida has been hit with one of the worst red tide outbreaks in years this summer. The bloom, which scientists say began well offshore about a year ago, first brushed the beaches of Naples and Fort Myers, then began moving north through coastal waters.

Last weekend, dead fish began showing up off Pinellas County beaches. Leaders there deployed trawlers and other boats to skim the gulf of dead sea life before it reached land, though officials there call the outbreak “overwhelming.”

Maps from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission indicate levels of Karenia brevis, the toxic algae responsible for red tide, trending lower in Sarasota County in the week of Sept. 1-7.