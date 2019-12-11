Have a merry Christmas from our local children, our schools and the East County Observer.
Letters to the Santa, like his very visit each year on Christmas Eve, is a tradition here at the East County Observer. We hope you enjoy a wonderful holiday season and take a moment to read these letters by our local children. Thanks so much to our East County teachers for all they do for our students.
Dear Santa,
Santa, I want a spit cor Please I love you You are the Best and a go cart and a toy cheetah and I wonte plesus sonez.
From, Daniel
Daniel Hsu, 6
A first-grader at Gene Witt Elementary School
Dear Santa,
Can I pleis hove spriesan requleumi and BeyBlyyd brefcase and 2000000000000000000000 BackuGon!!!!!!!! And a hamster!!!
From, Cord
Cord London, 7
A first-grader at Gene Witt Elementary School
Dear Santa,
I want a corvet stingray and a hover car and a red panda and a Godzzilla toy and 1 million cash.
From, Jacob Frizzell
Jacob Frizzell, 6
A first-grader at Gene Witt Elementary School
dear Santa
I want a hachuml and A pixebel. how can the elfs fliy!? A new Alexa. And new book. And a no tablit.
Love LAylA
Layla Vaughn, 5
A kindergartner at Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School
Dear Santa
I want a lot of BaseBall cards and PS forn and a a lot of pigion Books. How dus a ran deer fly? I like you Santa.
Love Logan
Logan Murphy, 6
A kindergartner at Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School
Dear Santa
I have been very good this year. Here are some thing I want this year. I’m going to write what I want. Here is a list. Some mack up, Because I love mack up. A surf bourd, because I’ve always wanted one. An art set, because I love Art and every thing about it. A lego house, that’s very big, because I love legos. A camra, because I love taking Pictures.
Merry Christmas Santa.
Adyson Shortridge, 8
A third-grader at Robert E. Willis Elementary School
Dear Santa,
I never had a friend like you, but what I want for Christmas is an osprey and an eagle and 6 babies — 3 girl eagles and 3 boy ospreys. I also want a lion and a tiger with 6 babies — 3 girl tigers and 3 boy lions. Do you want to be my friend?
Yes or No
Love,
Jasmine
Jasmine Black, 8
A third-grader at Robert E. Willis Elementary School
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a merry Christmas.
Thank you for all the gifts over the years. This Christmas i would love a real baby sister and a mermaid tale for the water to swim. For my mom to not be working and be able to spend the whole day with me.
Love Ella Vinson
Ella Vinson, 8
A second-grader at Robert E. Willis Elementary School
Dear Santa,
I love you Santa. You are nice becaase you giev us presents I am excited for Christmas beecawsc I get to ge you and giye you cookies. Can you give me minecraft on the wii u? Can you give me a plane ticket to northe carolina? I’ve never ridden on an airplane and want to stay in a cabin with a back porch.
Your friend,
Wesley Pies
Wesley Pies, 6
A first-grader at Robert E. Willis Elementary School
Dear Santa,
I am a gorl. I am nis to my fezs. I wot a pupey. I am fiv. I wot Dolhas with dos. I am Gabriella.
Sincerely,
Gabriella
Gabriella Busenburg, 5
A kindergartner at Braden River Elementary School
Dear Santa
How or you Santa is it God in the North pole mae mom wos a teshrt den mae dad mae dad wos nyou pas mae grandma wos A nyou nepoles naw wot i wot i wot A roBAt Dog I wot Goo Goo Galazy I wot A swsot I wot A iPhone
Love from Nataly
Nataly Perez De Lima, 7
A first-grader at Braden River Elementary School
Dear Santa...
How Do you go to each House every Christmacs Hi Do you Remember me My Name is Danica V and i wnot a tamplen and a BaBy Botheer and a cumputer and a dogy and a mat and a Bare and a Bike and a Baby GReL and a taBLitk and a Fake GLass. mary Christmacs Santa
Sincerely,
Danica
Danica Valentine, 7
A second-grader at Braden River Elementary School
Dear Santa...
I whonder how do you go to evey house on the wobe Santa. how is Mrs. Claus and I like yrou suit and yrou hat. hey you koun what I whan Santa. Please May I have a ozo Bot. and May I have mroe time with My fiamy and I hope you have a good time
Love Lailah
Lailah Aljukic, 7
A second-grader at Braden River Elementary School