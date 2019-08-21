Let there be (colorful) light

Tampa Bay's Sunshine Skyway won't be the only iconic span soon illuminated at night with fancy, colorful lights.

Our very own Ringling Causeway will get the same treatment, state transportation officials say, perhaps by this fall.

As part of a regular maintenance program to replace faulty lights, Florida Department of Transportation will install a series of programmable LED fixtures that will bathe the bridge in different colors.

Don't fear a gaudy, Griswold-family-Christmas-look, though. FDOT officials say the colors will flow gradually.