Leonard Biberman, M.D.

1939-2022

Leonard Biberman, M.D., passed away peacefully, on the night of January 10, 2022, with his wife, Gloria, his children (Sandra Liederman and Charles Biberman) and granddaughter Josie Liederman, by his side.

He is also survived by Susana, Charles’ wife, and Patrick, Charles’ stepson. He is predeceased by his parents, Etta Epstein and Joseph Chaim Biberman and brothers, Marvin and Sidney, and his nephew Professor Matthew Biberman of Louisville, KY. Leonard was born on September 13, 1939 in Baltimore, Maryland, after which he was raised in Norfolk, Virginia. Leonard had the good fortune of growing up with a group of close friends, who he knew as classmates from grade school through high school; several of these friends were college fraternity brothers.

He graduated from Norfolk’s Maury High School in 1957. It was from his older brother Sidney, that he was exposed to motorcycles, from which led to a lifetime love of cars, and which also may have led to an interest in physics. Sidney was a well- known builder and repairer of vintage motorcycles, including the Vincent, who operated a repair shop in Norfolk.

Leonard graduated Phi Beta Kappa from the University of Virginia in 3 years, in 1960, in the Philosophy Honors Program. He graduated from the University’s Medical School, in 1964. While at Virginia, Leonard’s honors included living on the Lawn and Range and being a member of the Raven Society, the oldest and most prestigious honor society on the Grounds (campus). He also was a member of ZBT, with several of his friends from Norfolk.

Leonard’s training in Internal Medicine and Cardiology included work at Boston City Hospital in Boston and The University of Kentucky at Lexington. Leonard served 3 years in the US Army as a Major in Augsburg, Germany at the 30th Field Hospital. During this time he and Gloria enjoyed travel in Europe, Israel and Jordan. In 1971 Leonard moved with his young family to Fishkill, and later to nearby Poughkeepsie, New York where he joined the Mid-Hudson Medical Group and attended to patients at Vassar Brothers Hospital, as an Internal Medicine and Cardiology Physician.

In 2005 he and his wife Gloria moved to Longboat Key, Florida, to retire where for years he had attended a medical meeting and made friends with a group of doctors and their spouses. Leonard continued his involvement in medicine in retirement, working part time for about 16 years, in a pain clinic up until he entered the hospital upon his death.

Leonard was a loving, kind, driven and interesting man. He took piano lessons will into retirement and found pleasure in giving the gift of music (and a piano) to his granddaughter Josie, when she was 5 years old. Josie continues to play piano and the saxophone, and is a member of her high school band in Sarasota, FL. He also enjoyed reading on a wide variety of topics including history, philosophy, religion, autobiographies, in addition to keeping up with several car magazines. He enjoyed his dog Freddie, skiing, tennis and for many years fishing.

He was buried on January 13, 2022, at Temple Beth Shalom Cemetery. Contributions can be made to Temple Beth Shalom, to the University of Virginia, or a Humane Society.

DONATIONS:

