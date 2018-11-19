L’Elegance on Lido Beach condo sells for $1.4 million

A condominium in L’Elegance on Lido Beach tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Roderick Murray, of Sarasota, sold his Unit B-409 condominium at 1800 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Gary and Sharon Sexson, of Crystal Lake, Ill., for $1.4 million. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,230 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1 million in 2012.

Country Club Shores

Penny Kentosh, of Sarasota, sold her home at 549 Schooner Lane to Charles and Nancy Drawdy, of Longboat Key, for $1.25 million. Built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,782 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $549,000 in 1998.

Barry Wohl, trustee, of Sheridan, Wyo., sold the home at 511 Spinnaker Lane to Cote Family Business LLC for $650,000. Built in 1965, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,375 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $150,000 in 1979.

Sleepy Lagoon Park

Steven Carr, of Longboat Key, sold the home at 664 Lyons Lane to John Connolly III and Catherine Smith, of Weston, Mass., for $1.25 million. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two-and-two-half baths and 3,773 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $782,500 in 2003.

Fairway Bay III

William Hopkins IV, trustee, sold the Unit 635 condominium at 2120 Harbourside Drive to Francois and Marie Salzedo, of St. Maur, France, for $1,012,500. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,632 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $899,000 in 2002.

Tangerine Bay Club

William Weiss and Lenore Weiss, trustees, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit 216 condominium at 350 Gulf of Mexico Drive to E.J. Neil LLC for $900,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,378 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $400,400 in 1992.

Portobello

Elisabeth Peterson, trustee, and Glenn Peterson sold the Unit A-406 condominium at 3235 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Jason Morgan and Betsy Morgan, of Franklin, Tenn., for $720,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,505 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $85,000 in 1978.

McCall’s Beach Castle

David Hale and Sarah Hale, trustees, sold the Unit 1 condominium at 5311 Gulf of Mexico Drive to The Ridge Group LLC and Donna and Edward Monroe, of Peoria, Ill., for $650,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,028 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $817,700 in 2005.

Longboat Terrace

Lyle and Carole Philipson, of Lakeland, sold their Unit 204 condominium at 5393 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Sherre Morgan, of Lakewood, Colo., for $535,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,300 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $720,000 in 2004.

Islands West

Kevin Chase, of Casselberry, sold his Unit 9-B condominium at 2525 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Klara Szilagyl, of Longboat Key, for $490,000. Built in 1972, it has one bedroom, one bath and 1,124 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $450,000 in 2009.

Seaplace III

Marsha Stoik, of Sarasota, sold the Unit G5-306-G condominium at 1965 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Michael and Victoria Napolitano, of Roswell, Ga., for $475,000. Built in 1977, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,068 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $395,000 in 2013.

The Ringling

Daniel and Yvette Clermont, of Sarasota, sold their home at 601 St. Judes Drive to Flashback Properties LLC for $375,000. Built in 1961, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,360 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $335,000 in 2015.