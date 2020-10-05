"Legend of Sleepy Hollow" returns to the Sarasota Polo Club in Lakewood Ranch

In presenting the previous three years of "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" outdoors in Lakewood Ranch, the cast and crew of The Players Centre for Performing Arts has had to deal with unexpected challenges such as wind and rain.

They probably weren't expecting a pandemic for the fourth annual event.

Nevertheless, the Washington Irving classic goes forward Oct. 17 at the Sarasota Polo Club with shows at 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

"This took a lot of forethought," said Jeffery Kin, the Artistic Director of the Players. "A live theater experience always is a little different. The way an audience is going to react always is different. You don't know what is going to happen.

"Our job is to tell the story in the best way possible from what we've learned from past years."

If you go If you go What: "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" Where: Sarasota Polo Club, 8201 Polo Club Lane, Lakewood Ranch When: 2 p.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m., Oct. 17 Tickets: $20 adult/ $10 student (under 24) available at ThePlayers.org or by calling the box office at 365-2494; a $40 for family 4-pack also is available

About 100 seats will be available for each of the three performances and those attending are asked to bring their own blankets or chairs. Seating spaces will be done in checkerboard fashion.

Kin doesn't believe the audience will notice many of the changes caused by the pandemic. He said the production is relying on fewer people behind the scenes to keep things safe as possible. The script was rewritten to allow for fewer actors. The actors who will perform will be social distanced on the stage.

The activities such as pony rides, climbing wall and vendor's booths that surrounded the show last year will not be brought back Oct. 17 due to the pandemic, although there will be food trucks.

Kin said it is important the show goes on.

"There are a lot of transplants in Lakewood Ranch, so we thought it would be nice to create a tradition," he said. "Our job is to make sure we tell the story in the best way possible."