Lee Clay Jordan III

1961 - 2019

It is with great sadness that the family of Lee Clay Jordan III announces his passing.

Clay loved to explore new ideas, always seeking to learn something interesting, meet someone new, explore someplace unknown. He was famous for his quick wit, his way with words, and his unique perspective. Time spent with Clay was always synonymous with new and intriguing experiences.

Clay will be lovingly remembered by Yvonne, his wife of 25 years, and Zack, his son. He will forever live on in the hearts and minds of his sister S.A. Jordan, his inlaws Mark, Kay, Peter and Mitzi Heitmann, his nieces and nephew, and his many dear beloved friends.

Clay was first and foremost a devoted husband to Yvonne and a wonderful father to Zack. After a successful career in Real Estate Appraisal as an SRA and as an entrepreneur, he became a stay at home dad. Clay gave Zack his heart, taught him to laugh until his belly hurt, opened his mind to the joy of a life well lived, and taught him to be an honest, kind, and loving person. He personified these values every day, and will forever be remembered as an exemplary role model by his son.

Clay successfully fought through multiple brain cancer recurrences while raising Zack over 21 years. He and Yvonne always persevered. Throughout everything, he was a pillar of strength and the model of what a great husband, father, and man should be. If there’s a place for good souls, he’s there.

May he rest peacefully.

SERVICE: February 16, 2019, 11AM

First Congregational Church of Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara, CA 93105

