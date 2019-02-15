McNealy, Griffin still lead after LECOM Suncoast Classic's second round

Maverick McNealy and J.T. Griffin entered Friday's second round of the Web.com Tour's LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club atop the leaderboard.

They ended Friday atop it, too.

McNealy shot eight under par to match his round one score, and Griffin —who this morning finished the final three holes of round one before playing round two, and officially ended round one at nine under par—shot seven under, to tie McNealy at 16 under overall.

Chris Baker trails the leaders by two strokes at 14 under, and Mark Hubbard and Wade Binfield are at 13 under.

Danny Walker shot seven under par during the LECOM Suncoast Classic's second round, but missed the cut.

Lakewood Ranch grad Danny Walker, who shot four over par in round one, had one of the strongest rounds of the day, shooting a seven under par 65. Walker was eight under until the 18th hole, when he had his first bogey of the round. He finished three under for the tournament.

Despite his overall results, Walker was pleased with his round in front of his hometown fans.

"The biggest problem yesterday was putting," Walker said. "I hit it fine. I think I hit 15 greens in the first round. But I had a couple three putts and didn't make anything outside of five feet. Today it was a little easier playing in the afternoon because of the sightlines, and you did not have the cold weather the first few holes. I did not really make any mistakes today until that last hole, where I just hooked it in the bunker and unfortunately had a plugged lie and didn't have a chance to get up and down.

"I played well today. I just have to take the positives from that into these next few events."

Lakewood Ranch's other Suncoast Classic golfer, Seath Lauer, also found his fortunes flipped from round one, when he finished one under par. Lauer finished round two three over par.

For the second consecutive day, play was suspended due to darkness. The cut is still to be determined, but is currently projected at five under par, meaning both Walker and Lauer would miss it.

Saturday, the one remaining group will finish round two at 8:45 a.m. The third round will begin at approximately 9:45 a.m.