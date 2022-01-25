LECOM agrees to sponsor the Suncoast Classic in Lakewood Ranch through 2026

Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine announced a three-year extension of its LECOM Suncoast Classic sponsorship on Tuesday, ensuring the Korn Ferry Tour golf event's title stays locked in through at least 2026.

"Bradenton is an amazing community with supportive, passionate fans, and the LECOM Suncoast Classic has solidified itself as a favorite amongst our players," Korn Ferry Tour President Alex Baldwin said in a release. "With an ever-growing commitment to charitable giving and making a difference in the local community, the LECOM Suncoast Classic will continue to be staple on the Korn Ferry Tour for years to come.”

The LECOM Student Scholarship Fund, the First Tee of Sarasota/Manatee, and The Bradenton Dream Center will continue to benefit from the tournament, as will the Visible Men Academy starting with this year's tournament, which begins Feb. 17 at Lakewood National Golf Club. The event has raised more than has raised over $600,000 for charity since its inception in 2019.

Hayden Buckley won last year's Suncoast Classic and is now playing on the PGA Tour. This year's event will have a purse of $750,000. Tickets for the event are now on sale, starting at $20, and volunteer registration is open. For more information on the event, visit the Suncoast Classic's website.