Lead shuffles as LECOM Suncoast Classic heads into final day in Lakewood Ranch

Mark Hubbard had the best round of the day at the Web.com Tour's LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club — and now finds himself atop the leaderboard by two strokes.

Hubbard shot eight under par (64) during the third round of the tournament, putting him at 21 under overall. He played bogey-free golf, while the previous leaders made mistakes that cost them spots, including Maverick McNealy and J.T. Griffin.

Maverick McNealy is tied for second heading into the LECOM Suncoast Classic's final day.

McNealy started poorly with a bogey on the first hole, and had a double-bogey on the eighth hole, but did sink four birdies, plus an eagle on the 10th hole, to finish three under par for the round and 19 under par overall, two strokes back of Hubbard.

Tied with McNealy for second place at 19 under par is Jimmy Stanger. The Tampa native and former University of Virginia teammate of Lakewood Ranch's Danny Walker shot seven under par Saturday, helped by a seven-hole run (Nos.10-16) that included two eagles and three birdies.

Griffin finds himself further back after shooting one under par on the day. It was an uneven day Griffin, who had three bogeys in the first eight holes and five total, but finished with four birdies and an eagle. He is 17 under par for the tournament, four strokes behind Hubbard.

Rounding out the top-five is Chase Seiffert at 16 under par.

The tournament's final round will begin at 7:20 a.m. Sunday, with the final pairing of Hubbard and Stanger teeing off at 12:55 p.m.