LaVerne Stellas nee Tountas, age 92, of Northfield, IL.
LaVerne Stellas nee Tountas, age 92, of Northfield, IL. Beloved wife of the late George P. Stellas, Sr. Loving mother of Santhe (Matt) Phillips, Peter (Fontaine), and George, Jr. (Julie) Stellas. Proud Yia Yia of Lauren (Kevin Bourne), Michael, Nicole, and Paige Phillips; George, Stephanie, and Peter Stellas; Cynthia and Sophia Stellas. Visitation Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 10:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. at Saints Peter & Paul Greek Orthodox Church, 1401 Wagner Road, Glenview, IL 60025. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Mote Marine Aquarium, 1600 Ken Thompson Parkway, Sarasota, FL 34228. Info: donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
