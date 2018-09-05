Ludovico Fiorese and Suzie Leslie. Photo by Amelia Hanks.

Last-minute

exchange

Central Park’s Suzie Leslie received a call Aug. 7 that an Italian exchange student, 16-year-old Ludovico Fiorese, would arrive in Florida Aug. 9 with nowhere to stay.

Leslie, who had hosted exchanged students in the past, came to the rescue.

“We had to run around like crazy people getting doctor appointments and registering for school,” said Leslie (shown above with Fiorese).

Fiorese, who is from Bassano del Grappa near Venice, is attending Lakewood Ranch High.

Special high-five

Carlos E. Haile Middle School sixth-grader London McMichael (pictured) couldn’t sleep Aug. 26

because of butterflies.

She was meeting FOX News’ personality Greg Gutfeld the next day at a book signing in The Villages.

McMichael, who became a fan by watching the program after school and is reading “The Gutfeld Monologues,” wore a shirt that said, “I watch Gutfeld on DVR after school.”

“I was really nervous,” London said. “He liked my shirt. When I got to the podium, he said, ‘You’re my favorite so far.’”