 Skip to main content
Your Town
East County Wednesday, Sep. 5, 2018 2 hours ago

Last-minute exchange

Share
Special high-five for Lakewood Ranch student
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor
Ludovico Fiorese and Suzie Leslie. Photo by Amelia Hanks.

Last-minute
exchange

Central Park’s Suzie Leslie received a call Aug. 7 that an Italian exchange student, 16-year-old  Ludovico Fiorese, would arrive in Florida Aug. 9 with nowhere to stay.

Leslie, who had hosted exchanged students in the past, came to the rescue.

“We had to run around like crazy people getting doctor appointments and registering for school,” said Leslie (shown above with Fiorese).

Fiorese, who is from Bassano del Grappa near Venice, is attending Lakewood Ranch High. 

 

Special high-five

Carlos E. Haile Middle School sixth-grader London McMichael (pictured) couldn’t sleep Aug. 26

London McMichael. Photo by Pam Eubanks.

because of butterflies.

She was meeting FOX News’ personality Greg Gutfeld the next day at a book signing in The Villages.

McMichael, who became a fan by watching the program after school and is reading “The Gutfeld Monologues,” wore a shirt that said, “I watch Gutfeld on DVR after school.”

“I was really nervous,” London said. “He liked my shirt. When I got to the podium, he said, ‘You’re my favorite so far.’”

Related Stories

Advertisement