Last debris pass in the city begins Monday

Crews plan one more swing through the city of Sarasota, beginning next week, to collect the last logs, limbs and other storm-related leftovers from Hurricane Ian’s passage in late September.

Trucks will begin the final collection operation on Monday, Nov. 7. City residents are encouraged to place the remainder of debris in separated piles by the curbside this weekend in advance of the final collection pass, the city said in a release on Thursday.

For Information Storm debris hotline: Available 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday by calling 941-584-9533 Storm debris map: An interactive map allows residents to find their collection zone and status.

The city expects to be reimbursed by the federal government for collection of bonafide storm debris and is working to make sure procedures are followed.

“The federal government set a deadline for storm debris collection to be finished for municipalities to qualify for 100% reimbursement,” Public Works Director Doug Jeffcoat said in a prepared statement from the city. “We estimate debris pickup will cost the city approximately $5 million, so we are highly motivated to recoup as much as possible. Residents can help by placing their remaining storm debris at their curb by Nov. 7 when the final residential pickup operations begin.”

The city’s debris hauler, Ceres Environmental Services, Inc., has collected 3,200 loads totaling almost 91,000 cubic yards since operations started Oct. 5, the city said.

Storm debris must be placed in separate piles for pickup:

Vegetative

Vegetative: bagged or containerized

Construction and demolition materials (including fencing, roofing, gutters etc.)

Household items such as appliances, furniture and electronics

To ensure best results for pickup, the city asks residents to:

Place storm debris at least 5 feet from mailboxes, water meters, street signs, light poles, fire hydrants or ornamental structures.

Avoid placing debris in the street or on top of storm drains.

Do not mix regular yard waste with vegetative storm debris such as branches and tree trunks. Recent yard waste should be properly prepared in a container or bag and placed curbside for regular yard waste pickup.

According to a FEMA release, the federal agency's Operation Blue Roof has installed 18,569 roofs. This is a free service provided to homeowners and is operating in Charlotte, Collier, Desoto, Lee and Sarasota counties. Final blue roof installations are scheduled to be completed by Nov. 9.

Also, FEMA said it will provide temporary housing to eligible Hurricane Ian survivors in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee and Sarasota counties. FEMA approved Direct Temporary Housing Assistance to provide options for those whose homes are uninhabitable because of the hurricane. FEMA determined that rental assistance is insufficient to meet the housing need in those counties because of a lack of available housing resources. FEMA will notify applicants who are eligible for direct housing. It will take time to transport, permit, install and inspect these units before they are available. Direct Temporary Housing Assistance may be provided through March 28, 2024.