East County Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 1 hour ago

Last day to vote early at Lakewood Ranch Town Hall is Sunday

Florida's early voting period ends Sunday. There is no voting on Monday.
by: Brendan Lavell Staff Writer

Florida's early voting period is almost finished.

The last day to vote early in Manatee County — or anywhere else in the state — is Sunday. Voters may cast early ballots in person or drop off mailed ballots.

There will be no voting on Monday. Election Day is Tuesday.

If you are planning to vote at Lakewood Ranch Town Hall, the line to cast ballots in person will lead through the back door on the porch. The ballot box for dropping off mailed ballots is also on the back porch.

