L'Ambiance condo tops sales at $1,837,500

A condominium in L’Ambiance at Longboat Key Club tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Richard Schmitt and Edward Schmitt Jr., trustees, of Glen Ellyn, Ill., sold the Unit H-602 condominium at 435 L’Ambiance Drive to David and Suzanne Arch, of Oak Brook, Ill., for $1,837,500. Built in 1994, it has two bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,385 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $770,000 in 1994.

Grand Bay

Jenne Britell, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 336 condominium at 3030 Grand Bay Blvd. to John and Sarah Haran, of Iverclyde, United Kingdom, for $1,475,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,781 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.1 million in 2011.

Bird Key

Frances and David Geary, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 547 Blue Jay Place to Joseph Iossa, of Madison, N.J., for $1,335,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,754 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1 million in 2010.

Robin Rubin, of Westport, Vt., and Gary Gassel, of Sarasota, sold their home at 320 Bobwhite Way to MRP Properties Sarasota LLC for $675,000. Built in 1974, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,238 square feet of living area.

Beachplace

BP 306 LLC sold the Unit 306 condominium at 1055 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Joseph and Donna Plaster, of Greensboro, N.C., for $1.2 million. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,819 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $585,000 in 1998.

Timothy Edmondson and John Kiernan, Personal Representatives, sold the Unit 506 condominium at 1055 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Aragon Santa Fe Retreat Properties LLC for $1,022,500. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,819 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $455,000 in 1991.

Bay Isles

Thomas Thompson and Elizabeth Cupo, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3170 Bayou Sound to Robert Hoag, trustee, of Presto, Pa., for $1,072,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,027 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $610,000 in 2002.

John Ringing Estates

Jan Haynes, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 422 S. Washington Drive to Sand & Snow Investments LLC for $850,000. Built in 1951, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,431 square feet of living area.

Fairway Bay

Gerald and Margot Robinson, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 642 condominium at 2120 Harbourside Drive to Stephen and Deborah Winters, of Longboat Key, for $800,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,039 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $700,000 in 2013.

Marlane Richter and Rudolph Lessing, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 101 condominium at 1900 Harbourside Drive to Mark and Wendy Robbins, of Longboat Key, for $775,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,135 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $499,000 in 1999.

Florence Berger, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 414/415 condominiums at 2020 Harbourside Drive to D. Scott and Mary Morrison, of Bay Village, Ohio, for $670,000. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,462 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $432,500 in 1999.

Castillian

John Dunbar, of Ontario, Canada, sold his Unit 102 condominium at 4525 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Flat Tops South LLC for $500,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,398 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $210,000 in 1982.

Lido Beach House

Claire Collins, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 7 condominium at 945 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Charlie Shrem and Courtney Warner, of Longboat Key, for $500,000. Built in 1989, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,222 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $185,500 in 1990.

Seaplace

Josephine Vickers, of Englewood, sold her Unit M2-507 condominium at 1945 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Nancy Goldman, of Longboat Key, for $470,000. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,076 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $178,000 in 1993.

Casa Del Mar

Pauline Lewis, trustee, of Glen Ellyn, Ill., sold the Unit 3 condominium at 4621 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Kela and Larry Parrella, of Goshen, Ky., for $379,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 900 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $60,800 in 1978.

Club Longboat Beach and Tennis

Stuart Lippe, of Watertown, Mass., sold the Unit 413 condominium at 5055 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Robert and Donna Spielberger, of Sarasota, for $367,500. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,484 square feet of living area.

Longboat Harbour

Robert Nelson and Judith Lowenthal, trustee, of New Rochelle, N.Y., sold the Unit 302 condominium at 4420 Exeter Drive to Peter and Margaret Donahue, of Longboat Key, for $315,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 992 square feet of living area.

Sutton Place

Lawrence Funderburke, of Blacklick, Ohio, sold his Unit T-12 condominium at 527 Sutton Place to Ashley Garcia, of Longboat Key, for $260,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,008 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $360,000 in 2005.