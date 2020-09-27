L'Ambiance condo sells for $2.7 million

A condominium in L’Ambiance at Longboat Key Club tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. 608838 Alberta Ltd. sold the Unit G-601 condominium at 435 L’Ambiance Drive to Phillip and Renee Mumford, of Longboat Key, for $2.7 million. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, three-and-two-half baths and 3,220 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,135,000 in 1994.

en Provence

Alan and Lois Schottenstein, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 6 condominium at 2151 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Cindy Abramson Shanker, trustee, of Wilmette, Ill., for $2.45 million. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,800 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,825,000 in 2002.

Country Club Shores

Kazimiera Castelo, of Sarasota, sold her home at 584 Yawl Lane to Jeffry Snauwaert and Pamela Snauwaert, trustees, of Longboat Key, for $1,695,000. Built in 1964, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,082 square feet of living area.

John Ringling Estates

Lidoray2 LLC sold the home at 225 John Ringling Blvd. to 225 Ringling LLC for $1,525,000. Built in 1958, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,055 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,150,000 in 2014.

Sleepy Lagoon Park

Wallyscall LLC sold the home at 675 Penfield St. to Scott Edward Walter and Sabine Walter, of Longboat Key, for $1.2 million. Built in 1991, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,980 square feet of living area. It sold for $1 million in 2011.

Grand Mariner on Longboat Key

Jerry and Jorja Allen, of Westfield Center, Ohio, sold their Unit 22B condominium at 595 Dream Island Place to Barry Trine, of Angola, Ind., for $1.15 million. Built in 2008, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,928 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,317,500 in 2012.

Longbeach on Longboat Key

Longboat Key Homes LLC sold the home at 551 Broadway to Cypress Cash LLC for $955,000. Built in 1946, it has six bedrooms, six baths and 3,262 square feet of living area. It sold for $850,000 in 2019.

McCalls Beach Castle

Pete and Janice Ballos, of Canton, Ohio, sold their Unit 7 condominium at 5310 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Timothy Nelson, of Ketchum, Idaho, for $955,000. Built in 1973, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,330 square feet of living area. It sold for $935,000 in 2007.

Beachplace

Barryville Holdings LLC sold the Unit 103 condominium at 1135 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Jay David Goodman and Heather Goodman, of New Albany, Ohio, for $818,500. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,392 square feet of living area. It sold for $750,000 in 2017.

Country Club Shores

Brian Cocks, Personal Representative, sold the home at 1215 Bogey Lane to K&K Longboat LLC for $780,000. Built in 1967, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,385 square feet of living area. It sold for $245,000 in 1986.

Queen’s Harbour

Lori Lavin and Marla Izaks Swick, trustees, of Chicago, sold the home at 3530 Fair Oaks Lane to Robert and Nancy Goldsmith, of Longboat Key, for $755,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,714 square feet of living area. It sold for $550,400 in 1997.

Sea Gate Club

Edward Metz and Elizabeth Metz Kirk, of Arcata, Calif., sold their Unit 6-C condominium at 2425 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Carlos Zuluaga and Laura Zuluaga, trustees, of Alachua, for $630,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,470 square feet of living area. It sold for $369,000 in 2000.

Sea Gate Club

Robert Thomas Delaney and Dustin Thomas Delaney, trustees, sold the Unit 1-C condominium at 2425 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Robert Delaney, of Stillwater, Minn., for $600,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,470 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $275,000 in 1997.

St. Armands Towers

David Hartman, trustee, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit 32 condominium at 101 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Michael and April Levandowski, of Vineyard Haven, Mass., for $600,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,275 square feet of living area. It sold for $150,000 in 1994.

The Privateer North

David and Patricia Hogan sold their Unit 803 condominium at 1050 Longboat Club Road to Fay Lazaris, of Longboat Key, for $575,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,409 square feet of living area. It sold for $431,300 in 2013.

Harbor Villa Club at Buccaneer

John Holcomb sold his Unit 207 condominium at 615 Dream Island Place to Charles and Domenica Cohen, of Fletcher, N.C., and Charlotte Cohen Meth, of Sudbury, Mass., for $560,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,293 square feet of living area. It sold for $660,000 in 2006.

Portobello

Myrna Young, of Voorhees, N.J., sold her Unit A102 condominium at 3235 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Albert Diez and Yvonne Frances Diez, of Land O' Lakes, for $525,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,260 square feet of living area. It sold for $141,000 in 1986.

Lido Harbour South

Dorothy Eckert, trustee, of The Villages, sold the Unit 501 condominium at 2110 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Louis Ladimer Najfus and Dahlia Nalinie Najfus, of Auburn, Ga., for $510,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,248 square feet of living area. It sold for $490,000 in 2008.

Egret Longbeach

John Erickson, trustee, of River Forest, Ill., sold the Unit 21 condominium at 7155 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Thomas and Debra Kukla, of Carmel, Ind., for $480,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,170 square feet of living area. It sold for $380,000 in 2011.

Whitney Beach

Antoinette Everett sold the Unit 320 condominium at 6701 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Joseph Ciccarello, trustee, of Austin, Texas, for $475,000. Built in 1971, it has one bedroom, one bath and 846 square feet of living area. It sold for $125,000 in 2001.

William and Cathy Hedberg, of Albany, N.Y., sold their Unit 139 condominium at 6700 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Terry Segal, of Longboat Key, for $362,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,305 square feet of living area. It sold for $255,000 in 2012.

Seaplace

David Andrew Schmidt, trustee, of St. Augustine, sold the Unit G5-402-C condominium at 1965 Gulf of Mexico Drive to James and Margaret O’Sullivan, of Northvale, N.J., for $350,000. Built in 1977, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 933 square feet of living area. It sold for $55,000 in 1977.

Longboat Pass

John and Erin Purdy, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 4 condominium at 380 N. Shore Road to Michael and Mary Logan, of Clermont, for $260,000. Built in 1969, it has one bedroom, one bath and 512 square feet of living area. It sold for $165,000 in 2014.

Colony Beach & Tennis Resort

David and Patricia Thomas, of E. Amherst, N.Y., sold the Unit 133-N condominium to Unicorp Acquisitions II LLC for $170,900.

Andrew and Kathy Hawk, of Springboro, Ohio, sold the Unit 204-N condominium to Unicorp Acquisitions II LLC for $170,900.

David Butler, of Norwood N.J., and Devora Klinges, of Larchmont, N.Y., trustees, sold the Unit 237-N condominium to Unicorp Acquisitions II LLC for $170,900.