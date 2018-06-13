L’Ambiance at Longboat Key Club condo sells for $3.9 million

A condominium in L’Ambiance at Longboat Key Club tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Maurice and Carolyn Cunniffe sold their Units C-704 and D-705 condominium at 415 L’Ambiance Drive to Alain and Helene Lebleu, of Longboat Key, for $3.9 million. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths and 5,268 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $5.5 million in 2017.

John Ringling Estates

Katherine Huelster, of Sarasota, sold the home at 540 N. Washington Drive to Salina White Associate LLC for $1,718,000. Built in 1951, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,836 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,213,000 in 2010.

Longboat Cove

Gloria Sullivan, of Grandville, Mich., sold her Unit 305 condominium at 5461 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Photios Paulson, of Franklin Lakes, N.J., for $1.18 million. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,721 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $770,000 in 2001.

Grand Bay

Christopher and Gail Thomas, of Dallas, sold their Unit 172 condominium at 3060 Grand Bay Blvd. to Frank and Mary Fitzpatrick of Nova Scotia, Canada, for $1,085,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,143 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $850,000 in 2012.

Longboat Key Estates

Helen Micchelli, of Naperville, Ill., and Barbara Sparks, of Knoxville, Tenn., sold their home at 3959 Royal Road to John and Margaret Oberst, of Longboat Key, for $995,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,074 square feet of living area.

Country Club Shores

Thaddeus Jarosz, of Longboat Key, sold his home at 500 Yawl Lane to Mark and Kelly Jo Golson, of Batavia, Ill., for $696,000. Built in 1964, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,983 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $515,000 in 2010.

Bayport Beach and Tennis Club

Edward Horowitz and Deborah Chapin-Horowitz sold their Unit 738 condominium at 738 Bayport Way to Sarah Burr and Timothy Lewis, of Sag Harbor, N.Y., for $565,000. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,456 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $400,000 in 2001.

Coquina Beach

The Mustard Seed Group LLC sold two properties at 2922 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Scott and Marcia Seabaugh, of Longboat Key, for $519,000. Both were built in 1970, they have one bedroom, one bath and 528 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $235,000 in 2001.

Seaplace

Charlotte Davis Friedman, trustee, sold the Unit M1-415G condominium at 2045 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Arlene Levy and Ralph Liebstein, of Pittsburgh, for $440,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,076 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $190,000 in 1997.

Fairway Bay

Dennis Jarosh and Joseph Petri, of Morristown, N.J., sold their Unit 412 condominium at 2020 Harbourside Drive to Melvin and Meryl Langbort, of Boston, for $435,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,192 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $354,000 in 2012.

Sutton Place

Richard and Janice Pearce, of Port Charlotte, sold their Unit 103 condominium at 600 Sutton Place to Mary Lynn Jahnke, of Minneapolis, for $395,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 992 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in 2013.

Spanish Main Yacht Club

Laurie Beppler, of Lake Ariel, Pa., sold her Unit 132 condominium at 607 Spanish Drive S. to Linda and Ronald Kushner, of Medfield, Mass., for $360,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,399 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $320,000 in 2014.

McCall’s Beach Castle

Kim Christiansen, trustee, of Ft. Lauderdale, sold the Unit 16 condominium at 5310 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Timothy Wilkins and Amber Larkin, of Windermere, for $359,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,014 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $317,500 in 2015.

Lido Harbour South

Gene Dennison, trustee, sold the Unit 108 condominium at 2100 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Angela Bashenow, of Sarasota, for $330,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,172 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $59,000 in 1978.

Cedars East

Patrick and Mary Kondrat, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 21 condominium at 535 Forest Way to Cunnick Phillips and Louise Davies, of Wales, United Kingdom, for $315,000. Built in 1990, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,440 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $215,000 in 2014.