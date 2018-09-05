L'Ambiance at Longboat Key Club condo sells for $2,845,000

A condominium in L’Ambiance at Longboat Key Club tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Kurt and Jane Schellhas, trustees, of Edina, Minn., sold the Unit A-601 condominium at 415 L’Ambiance Drive to John and Deborah Gardner, of Longboat Key, for $2,845,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, three-and-two-half baths and 3,220 square feet of living area.

John Ringling Estates

112 Filmore LLC sold two properties at 112 Fillmore Drive to 112 Fillmore Drive for $2.1 million. The first property was built in 1952, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,720 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1994, it has one bedroom, one bath and 520 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $1.75 million in April.

The Pierre

John Morgan, trustee, and Kathleen Morgan, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit 903 condominium at 455 Longboat Club Road to Joseph Chevalier and Patricia Chevalier, trustees, of Palatine, ill., for $1.17 million. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,470 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.11 million in 2004.

Veinte

Francis Ward and Valerie Utley, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 502 condominium at 2675 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Peter and Ellen Zane, of Hingham, Mass., for $985,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,896 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $840,000 in 2011.

Country Club Shores

H. William and Joyce Steele, of Sarasota, sold their home at 560 Gunwale Lane to Trent and Marni Zenkewicz, of Chicago, for $875,000. Built in 1966, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,158 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $420,000 in 1994.

John and Doreen Curp, of Venice, sold their home at 541 Putting Green Lane to Justin and Ann Bullion, of Wellesley, Mass., for $850,000. Built in 1966, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,741 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $541,500 in 2010.

Henry Wahl and Jacqueline Fanara, of Orlando, sold their home at 1050 Bogey Lane to Jeffrey and Dottie Decarlo, of Longboat Key, for $585,000. Built in 1965, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,706 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $355,000 in 2008.

Harbour Oaks at Longboat Key Club

John Padden Jr., trustee, sold the Unit 302 condominium at 2217 Harbourside Drive to Robert Kasper, of Longboat Key, for $600,000. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,448 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $349,000 in 2000.

The Aquarius Club

Frank DeQuattro, of Wakefield, R.I., sold his Unit 5-E condominium at 1701 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Tomasz and Renata Niewiadomski, of Brewster, N.Y., for $542,500. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,615 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $420,000 in 2012.

Beachplace

William and Deborah Lynch, of N. Grafton, Mass., sold their Unit 303 condominium at 1125 Gulf of Mexico Drive to James and Sarabeth Simmons, of Myakka City, for $515,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,503 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $240,000 in 1994.

Portobello

Sandra Packard, trustee, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit B-105 condominium at 3240 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Beau and Rebecca Lynn Charlet, of Lakeland, for $355,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,505 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $317,500 in 2012.

Longboat Harbour

Wayne Penny and Robert Anderson, of Boca Raton, sold their Unit 105 condominium at 4320 Falmouth Drive to Robert and Nancy Morrow, of Ellicott City, Md., for $340,000. Built in 1969, it has one bedroom, one baths and 667 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $87,200 in 2007.

Sarasota Harbour Apartments

Michael Trautman and Babette Paige, trustees, of Champaign, Ill., sold the Unit 35 condominium at 763 John Ringling Blvd. to Susan Rocco and Mark Birmingham, of Staten Island, N.Y., for $315,000. Built in 1963, it has two bedrooms, one baths and 816 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $208,000 in 2013.