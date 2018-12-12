L’Ambiance at Longboat Key Club condo sells for $2.4 million

A condominium in L’Ambiance at Longboat Key Club tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Mary Ann Fair, of Sarasota, sold her Unit K-806 condominium at 435 L’Ambiance Drive to Timothy and Sheryl Ruark, of Longboat Key, for $2.4 million. Built in 1994, it has two bedrooms, two-and-two-half baths and 2,634 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,175,000 in 1999.

Queens Harbour

David Richards, of Short Hills, N.J. sold the home at 3626 Fair Oaks Place to Queenzland LLC for $2,125,000. Built in 1997, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,613 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2.12 million in 2007.

Longboat Beach House

Steven Pastor, trustee, of Lloyd Harbor, N.Y., sold the Unit 603 condominium at 4311 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Jack DeLeon and Vicki DeLeon, trustees, of Lakewood Ranch, for $642,000. Built in 1977, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,140 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $415,000 in 2012.

The Aquarius Club

2432780 Ontario Inc. sold the Unit 3-E condominium at 1701 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Helen Morneau, trustee, of Ontario, Canada, for $500,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,615 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $500,000 in 2014.

Seaplace

James Gray and Julie Micheletti, trustee, of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, sold the Unit G-7-403-A condominium at 1935 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Mark Larson and Kathleen Larson, trustees, of Minneapolis, for $479,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,257 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $410,000 in 2012.

St. Armands Towers

Jeff and Heather Merritt sold their Unit 65 condominium at 101 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Jonathan Maren, of Andover, Mass., for $434,500. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,275 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $610,000 in 2017.

White Sands of Lido

Ger Kommers, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 6 condominium at 160 Harrison Drive to Ryan Suplee, of Sarasota, for $419,900. Built in 1933, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,094 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $355,000 in 2014.

Longboat Harbour

Richard and Patricia Ann Herring, of Mechanicsburg, Pa., sold their Unit 102 condominium at 4360 Chatham Drive to Kenneth Harrigan and William Collins, of N. Bergen, N.J., for $295,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 928 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $229,000 in 2011.