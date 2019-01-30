L’Ambiance at Longboat Key Club condo sells for $2.25 million

A condominium in L’Ambiance at Longboat Key Club tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Alain and Helene LeBleu, of Greenwich, Conn., sold their Unit C604 condominium at 415 L’Ambiance Drive to David and Konstantini Grubb, of Westlake, Ohio, for $2.25 million. Built in 1992, it has two bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,634 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.9 million in 2016.

Bird Key

B. Kathryn Nash, trustee, of Jupiter, sold the home at 224 Bird Key Drive to Rohit and Joy Kirpalani, of Atlanta, for $1,755,000. Built in 1961, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,999 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1 million in 1998.

Rubber Realty LLC sold the home at 605 Wild Turkey Lane to MRP Properties Sarasota LLC for $805,000. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,200 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $748,000 in 2017.

Longbeach on Longboat Key

Sarazona Ltd. sold the home at 7130 Longboat Drive E. to Michaela Hinterstoisser and Dan Richter, trustees, of Cortez, for $1,675,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,262 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1 million in 2010.

John Ringling Estates

Dennis and Sara Roberts, of Sarasota, sold their home at 257 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Grant Road Properties LLC for $1.25 million. Built in 1951, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,579 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $500,000 in 2003.

Ronnie Weade, of Sarasota, sold his home at 133 N. Washington Drive to John Hartmann, of Sarasota, for $1,175,000. Built in 1954, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,087 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,125,000 in 2017.

Seaplace

Janice Wismer, of Ontario, Canada, sold the Unit G7-401-B condominium at 1935 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Jed Berman, of Pound Ridge, N.Y., and Beverly Hornick, of Atlanta, for $925,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,492 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $865,000 in 2006.

Pelican Harbour & Beach Club

Carl and Patricia Cooper, trustees, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit O-2 condominium at 4234 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Vincent and Lori Aversano, of Longboat Key, for $745,000. Built in 1973, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,636 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $640,000 in 2016.

Windward Bay

Karol Soules, of Auburn, N.Y., sold the Unit 24 condominium at 4964 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Richard and Junia Hastings, of Longboat Key, for $565,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,334 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $390,000 in 2004.

Cedars West of Longboat

Daniel and Nancy Thomas, of Orion, Mich., sold their Unit 106 condominium at 5655 Gulf of Mexico Drive to William and Amy Beuttel, of Fort Mitchell, Ky., for $555,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,274 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $365,000 in 2011.

Longboat Harbour Towers

Suzanne Bowen, of Ontario, Canada, sold her Unit 703 condominium at 4401 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Mary Seymour, of Longboat Key, for $411,000. Built in 1972, it has one bedroom, one bath and 725 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $235,000 in 2011.