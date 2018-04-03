Lakewood Ranch's Vanessa Baugh to run for state legislature

Lakewood Ranch resident and Manatee County District 5 Commissioner Vanessa Baugh has announced she will run for the District 73 seat to the Florida House of Representatives.

Baugh, who has served as a commissioner for six years, will vacate her current post in November.

A Republican and local business owner, Baugh said running for the seat is a natural progression, as she has a firm understanding of both local and state-level governance from her time serving on the commission and trips to Tallahassee to lobby for the county’s best interests.

“I am honored and thrilled to be able to move on to the state level,” Baugh said. “It’s an exciting time for me and my family.”

Upon filing, Baugh will join Sarasota Republican Tommy Gregory in the race for the District 73 seat. Gregory, an attorney and small business owner, filed in March. He practices law with Williams Parker Harrison Dietz & Gretzen. He is owner and founder of Raketes, which imports and sells wooden paddles used in the Grecian game Raketes.