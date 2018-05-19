Lakewood Ranch's Tribute to Heroes Parade honors Gus Andreone

When Gus Andreone waves at the crowd during the Tribute to Heroes Parade down Lakewood Main Street May 27, he will think back to what the Memorial Day holiday weekend means to him.

Chosen as this year's grand marshal, the 106-year-old Andreone carries with him some of the last living memories of World War II about his service in the Third Army under Gen. George Patton.

They are haunting memories.

If you go What: Tribute to Heroes Parade When: Sunday, May 27 Time: Block party begins at 6 p.m.; parade begins at 7 p.m. Where: Main Street at Lakewood Ranch More information: lwrcac.com

"I have memories of everything that happened," Andreone said last week from his home in Palm Aire. "All the buddies who went with me. There were those who never came back."

One memory stands taller than all the others.

"I remember watching the Statue of Liberty when we left (for the Normandy landings in June, 1944)," said Andreone, who was a staff sergeant for the 61st Armored Infantry. "I was thinking, 'I hope to see it again.'"

After the Germans surrendered and Andreone was shipped home, he had tears in his eyes as he passed the Statue of Liberty once again.

"It was the first thing I really looked for when I came back."

For most of his life, Andreone kept his memories of World War II locked inside him. The past 10 years, though, he has been sharing those memories because he feels it is important that the younger generations understand what happened.

"When I talk about it now, I am doing it for all those vets who have served," he said.

When he looks at the crowd on Sunday, he understands most of those along the street only have heard stories about World War II. Only a few will have experienced it.

"All those people who will come out to watch the parade, they honor the day," Andreone said. "I remember watching the fellows who served before me in World War I when I went to the parade (in Pennsylvania) as a child. I lived in a small town, but we celebrated Memorial Day.

Gus Andreone and wife, Betty.

"The kids then were looking to see who they would emulate. That's how I grew up, watching other people. I hope the kids are still doing it today."

Andreone rode in last year's Tribute to Heroes Parade as one of the honored veterans. He called it a humbling experience.

"I enjoyed it very much, the people were so nice," he said.

He rode in a car with his wife, Betty, who now is 101 as she rides in this edition of the parade. Is she practicing for the parade?

Betty held up her hand and waved in several directions. "Yes I am," she said.

Gus Andreone said he believes the United States has a bright future even if its residents veer off path at times. "It's a different world," he said. "Some don't stand up for the National Anthem. If they had gone overseas, they might have a different way of respecting the flag."

On Sunday, he said he expects those on the parade route in Lakewood Ranch will respect the flag. He hopes that is true because he is proud of his time as a soldier.

"When I think of all the things I've gone through, I have to thank the man upstairs," he said. "You think back to a shell from a tank hitting our carrier. There were two 50-gallon tanks on it. But I am here talking about it."

Injured during his service, including lost hearing in one ear as an "88" shell hit a building where he was scouting the are while looking for German snipers, Andreone never received a purple heart.

"I never reported injuries," he said. "I was busy moving along with our mission."

On Oct 24 at the Tampa Bay Automobile Museum, France presented Andreone the Order of the Legion of Honor medal, established in 1802 by Napoleon Bonaparte. Clement Leclerc, the consul general of France in Miami, said the honor is a way to thank veterans for their contributions to France and for the liberation of its citizens."

And now he rides down Lakewood Main as a Grand Marshal.

"I feel honored," he said.